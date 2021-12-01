44m ago

State Capture Inquiry: Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine witnesses

Jeanette Chabalala
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gallo Images

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former spy boss Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine certain witnesses.  

He said the rules required that an applicant asking for leave to cross-examine a witness should furnish the commission with his full version of the events that he had been implicated in.

Zondo added that he was "satisfied" that Fraser did not comply with the rules. 

"The applicant has not complied with the rule in relation to identifying in the affidavits of the witnesses exactly the paragraphs and parts of the paragraphs that he disputes which implicates him and what his version is in regard to them," Zondo said on Wednesday.  

The inquiry had heard evidence of allegations of impropriety and wrongdoing against Fraser when he was the head of the State Security Agency (SSA).

WATCH | Zondo Commission rules on Arthur Fraser’s application to cross-examine witnesses

Fraser previously claimed that Zondo did not allow him to present his version or cross-examine witnesses who implicated him in alleged wrongdoing.

In October, Fraser had objected to Zondo's nomination as the next chief justice, saying he was not "fit and proper" to hold the position.

He accused Zondo of lacking objectivity and integrity.

But the commission said in a statement that Fraser's claims were untrue. 

"Despite public calls made by the chairperson of the commission from February 2018 to early in 2020 inviting past and present directors-general and ministers, who had knowledge of alleged acts of state capture and corruption, to come forward and give that information to the commission, Mr Fraser did not, over more than two years, come forward to share such information with the commission," it said at the time.  

