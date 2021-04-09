58m ago

add bookmark

State Capture: Mahlobo says he read about PAN1 programme within SSA in the media

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mahlobo
David Mahlobo
Alet Pretorius
  • Former Minister of State Security David Mahlobo on Friday appeared before the Zondo commission. 
  • Mahlobo was giving state security related evidence. 
  • He told the commission that he wanted to assist it and to account "to the best of my ability". 

David Mahlobo, former Minister of State Security, appeared at the Zondo commission on Friday, to give evidence relating to the agency. 

During his testimony, Mahlobo was questioned about his knowledge of a covert Principal Agent Network (PAN) at the agency. 

News24 previously reported that a high-level panel investigation into SSA found that the PAN was involved in, "... serious criminal behaviour… under the guise of conducting covert work and this behavior may have involved theft, forgery and uttering, fraud, corruption and even bordered on organised crime". 

Mahlobo, who was responding to questions posed by evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius, said he read about the programme through the media.

"We know, and we are told by our investigators that PAN1 was investigated internally within the state security agency and the report was made to minister [Siyabonga] Cwele approximately in November 2010. Do you know of that?" Pretorius asked.  

Responding, Mahlobo said: "I only know when the time I became a minister and I received a report from the office of the Inspector-General, but there is an indication that there was a request by (a) former minister to investigate the programme."

Pretorius said the commission's investigators also informed the commission that at least two people were implicated in serious wrongdoing by the report made to Minister Cwele.

READ| Arthur Fraser's 'right-hand man' appointed to top SSA job

"Those two persons were Mr Arthur Fraser (former spy boss) and Mr (Graham) Engel. Are you aware of those facts? Were you aware of those facts when you took office?" Pretorius asked.

But Mahlobo said he did not want to speculate or mislead the commission on a document that was not in front of him.

News24 previously reported that Fraser reportedly headed a covert programme which allegedly evolved – or devolved – into a parallel intelligence network.

Testifying before the commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mahlobo said: "When I became the minister, I received the report, officially, I had recommendations and remedial actions and I said those actions must be acted upon. That's the action I took. Secondly, we briefed Parliament's Joint Standing Committee."

ALSO READ| Former PAN boss Arthur Fraser 'studying' SSA report

Earlier, Mahlobo said he was at the commission to account to the best of his ability and added that he would not divulge national security issues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mahlobogautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6467 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1897 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,743.94
(-0.7)
Silver
25.26
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,203.00
(-2.5)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,639.82
(+0.3)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

10h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo