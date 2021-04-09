1h ago

State Capture: Mahlobo to finish testimony at a later date

Tebogo Monama
David Mahlobo at the 54th ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images)
  • David Mahlobo will return to the state capture commission at a later date to finish his testimony.
  • On Monday, the commission will hear submissions from former Eskom finance head Anoj Singh. 
  • Norma Mngoma will appear on Tuesday. 

After a gruelling day of giving denials, former Minister of State Security David Mahlobo will still need to appear before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture at a later date.

Mahlobo spent the day denying that he interfered in running the State Security Agency (SSA) or tried to bribe judges to favour former president Jacob Zuma during court cases. 

Two witnesses have implicated him in having received millions of rands to influence the judiciary members to rule in favour of Zuma. He was also asked about his role in recruiting an agent during Fees Must Fall university protests. 

"I have not [got] this report. Maybe you can find a way with my legal representatives." 

Mahlobo said he would only respond to the claims around Fees Must Fall if there was an affidavit on the matter.

Mahlobo is currently the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements. 

Closing the day's proceedings just after 19:00 on Friday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said because Mahlobo didn't finish his testimony, he would return on another date. 

His legal representatives also have to give the commission written submissions on matters he has been implicated in by the end of April because there would be no time for oral arguments. 

"By the end of April, at the latest, you must submit written submissions in regards to the evidence that might affect your client." 

On Friday, the commission was supposed to hear evidence from Mahlobo and former Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife, Norma Mngoma. Due to time constraints, the commission will now hear her evidence on Tuesday. 

Gigaba applied to the commission that Mngoma's affidavit be kept private and that her testimony be held in private.  

On Monday, the commission will hear testimony from former Eskom boss Anoj Singh. 

Mahlobo thanked Zondo for listening to his side of the story.

"I have views too, other than the things people implicated me in. The debate around intelligence services all over the world continues to rage on. Even in the oldest democracy, they are there. We all have to grapple with it from time to time." 

