State capture: Norma Mngoma accused of trying to falsely implicate Gigaba in wrongdoing

Norma Mngoma appeared before the Zondo Commission to be cross-examined by former minister Malusi Gigaba's legal representative.

Advocate Richard Solomon accused Mngoma of deliberately trying to implicate his client in wrongdoing.

She previously said Gigaba received huge amounts of cash from the Guptas.

The lawyer representing former minister Malusi Gigaba has accused Norma Mngoma of trying to falsely implicate his client in wrongdoing.



On Wednesday, Gigaba's lawyer, advocate Richard Solomon, questioned Mngoma about her evidence that the Guptas used to give her husband cash in a bag.

Solomon also went through her eNCA interview transcripts, where she mentioned her husband received huge amounts of cash from the Guptas when they visited their Saxonwold home.

"They used to give him a lot of money," Mngoma told eNCA.

During her cross-examination, Solomon said: "But you never saw the Guptas giving Mr Gigaba money, so why did you say that in the interview?"

Mngoma said her interview was a "summary" of all the things Gigaba used to tell her.

Solomon again said she never saw Gigaba being given money.

"What you said in the interview is very clear. What you are saying is that the Guptas gave your husband money - it was a lot of cash all the time - and you said further because every time when we go there, he used to carry a bag and they would give him money. Now, we know you never saw all that. Now, why do you say that in your interview?" he asked.

Solomon said he would argue that Mngoma was "deliberately trying to implicate Mr Gigaba" and she was "trying to falsely implicate Mr Gigaba in wrongdoing when you did not observe any of this".

Mngoma replied:

I did observe. The difference between me and you - you were not there. I was there. When everything happened in the house, you were not there. I was there... Right now you are trying to defend something that you were not part of, and I was part of.

Gigaba previously accused Mngoma of being a "pathological liar".



He said at the time: "Ms Mngoma lies, pathologically. She makes a habit of lying. She says some things today, she denies them tomorrow or even on the same day.

"You are dealing with lies, inconsistencies and somebody who is not willing to tell the truth."