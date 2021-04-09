State Capture: Norma Mngoma's evidence to be heard on Tuesday due to time constraints

Norma Mngoma's evidence will be heard on Tuesday.

The postponement is due to time constraints.

The estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba previously spilled the beans on the Gupta's relationship with her husband in a TV interview.

The evidence of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, will be heard on Tuesday evening.

"This is due to time constraints as the commission wants to conclude Mr David Mahlobo's evidence," commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela told News24 on Friday.

The commission is currently hearing evidence from former State Security Minister, Mahlobo, after he was implicated for his alleged role in what transpired at the SSA under his watch.

City Press previously reported that Mngoma jumped at the opportunity to give testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

This revelation came after the former Finance Minister's estranged wife spilled the beans on eNCA and stated that the evidence given by Gigaba's former bodyguard before the commission was factual.

The bodyguard reportedly claimed he witnessed Gigaba paying for suits and restaurant bills in cash that the Guptas had allegedly given to him.

"He was telling the truth," Mngoma said in the interview. "They used to give him a lot of money."

News24 further reported that Mngoma told eNCA's Slindelo Masikane that she and Gigaba would often visit the Guptas.

"I don't know what they were giving him money for. Sometimes he used to say that he did favours for them (the Guptas), so then they will give him money. But it was a lot of cash all the time," she said.

She added that the Guptas were always there to help financially.

"He used to use that money for different things, like for his lifestyle, to build his home and also give it to his sister, because his sister was on credit bureau, and he was owing like R850 000, and they just paid it like that. Even our wedding and honeymoon. So they were always there to help financially, all the time," Mngoma said.

Gigaba has reportedly applied to have the evidence of his estranged wife suppressed as inadmissible.

According to TimesLive, in his application, filed on 26 March, Gigaba said that should commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allow Mngoma to give evidence, it should be behind closed doors, including his cross-examination of her.

