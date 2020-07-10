1h ago

State capture: Ranjeni Munusamy drops bid to cross-examine witnesses, but willing to testify

Jeanette Chabalala
Ranjeni Munusamy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)
  • Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy no longer intends to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry.
  • She is, however, willing to testify if called by the commission to do so.
  • Her lawyer said it had become apparent to Munusamy that the two witnesses who implicated her did not have direct evidence linking her to wrongdoing.

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy no longer intends to cross-examine crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Gangulu Naidoo and senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse, the state capture inquiry heard on Friday.

Lawyer Duncan Wild told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that it had become apparent to Munusamy that the two witnesses did not have direct evidence linking her to any wrongdoing. However, she will testify if called upon by the commission to do so.

READ | I contacted Ranjeni Munusamy three times, Hawks official tells state capture inquiry

"She is willing to testify … but for those reasons and the fact that she doesn't have the financial resources to involve lawyers in preparing for cross-examination, she will just not persist with those two applications," he said. 

Last year, Zondo granted Munusamy leave to give evidence and to cross-examine. 

Roelofse alleged that Munusamy had accepted Crime Intelligence payment, saying he discovered that, in 2008, R143 621.78 went toward Munusamy's vehicle finance account from a secret slush fund belonging to Crime Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Naidoo claimed that Munusamy was a confidante of former Crime Intelligence head General Mulangi Mphego and that a R40 000 repair bill to Ranjeni's car was covered by Crime Intelligence's secret services account.

But Munusamy said she would defend herself against the allegations. She also denied that she had asked for any repairs to her vehicle.

