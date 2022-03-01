1h ago

State capture report, Part 3: ANC, Zuma and Mokonyane implicated in Bosasa graft

Juniour Khumalo
  • The third part of the State Capture Inquiry report details the corrupt Bosasa business model. 
  • The report was handed over to the Presidency on Tuesday evening. 
  • It recommends that some ANC leaders and government officials be investigated for corruption.

The damning third part of the State Capture Inquiry report painted a picture of how the ANC and its deployees in government departments were heavily compromised by Bosasa. 

"Corruption was central to Bosasa's business model," the report found. 

"The evidence reveals that that there was widespread corruption in the awarding of contracts and tenders to Bosasa, and its associated business entities or organisations, by government departments, SOEs, agencies and entities.

"Members of the national executive, public officials and functionaries of various organs of state influenced the awarding of tenders to benefit themselves, their families or entities in which they held a personal interest," the report found. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Zondo releases part 3 of the state capture report

In light of this, the report recommended that ANC leaders and government officials - including former president Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane - be investigated for possible corruption. 

Jacob Zuma with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson
Former president Jacob Zuma with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

According to the report, Zuma benefitted through having lavish birthday parties sponsored by the company as well as alleged payments to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The commission found there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Zuma's actions in connection with Bosasa was in breach of his "obligations as president under the Constitution".

It related to the alleged R300 000 per month payment to the foundation - and the former president's alleged interference in preventing government departments, mainly the correctional services department, from cancelling Bosasa contracts. 

The report recommended that law enforcement authorities take action against Mokonyane. 

READ | Ramaphosa terminates Khehla Sitole's contract

"The matter is referred to the appropriate authorities for further investigations and prosecution of Ms Mokonyane on charges of corruption," reads the report. 

Nomvula Mokonyane
Nomvula Mokonyane.

The report also recommended that Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla be investigated for possible corruption, for accepting the installation of a security system at his home. Makwetla paid Bosasa R25 000 for the security system, well below the quoted R90 000, and only after the existence of the system had been made public. 

In relation to evidence about the ANC's elections "war room" facilities, which were provided at no cost to the party, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that ANC officials involved in setting up the room at Bosasa's offices be identified and investigated.

The commission handed over the third part of the report to the Presidency on Tuesday evening. 

The first part of the report was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in January. 

The second volume was handed to the Presidency on 1 February. 

The third instalment was initially meant to be the final report, but the commission was granted an extension.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the commission an additional two months – to the end of April 2022 - to complete its work.

The court also granted the president an extension of four months, from receipt of the full report, to present to Parliament an implementation plan in response to the report.

