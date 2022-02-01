State capture report: Part two is a significant step in getting rid of corruption - Ramaphosa

The State Capture Inquiry has handed over the second part of its report.

The report deals with the commission's investigations of corruption allegations at Denel and Transnet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the handover as a step towards dealing with corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the handover of the second part of the State Capture Inquiry report as a "significant step in ridding the country of corruption".



The Presidency received the report on Tuesday, which focuses entirely on state-owned entities (SOEs) Denel and Transnet.

It consists of two volumes amounting to 646 pages.

The report delves into the depths of corruption at Transnet, confirming the wide-ranging reach of Gupta associates who were allegedly aided in capturing the entity by its executives.

The report recommended fraud and corruption charges be pursued against former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and former head of engineering Thamsanqa Jiyane.

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba should also face a corruption investigation by law enforcement agencies.

At Denel, the report recommended law enforcement agencies should probe the former Denel board, headed by discredited lawyer Daniel Mantsha, which took over in 2015 and oversaw the decline of the once internationally hailed aviation entity.

In a summary of concerns raised during the inquiry's investigation, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended establishing a separate entity to oversee the appointment of boards of SOEs and executives of these companies.

The report has been divided into three parts, with the final one expected to be released at the end of February.

Ramaphosa has until 30 June to report to Parliament on his actions, based on the report's recommendations and findings.

The secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, presented the report to the Presidency's director-general, Phindile Baleni.

Ramaphosa said: "The handover of the second part of the report of the Commission of Inquiry is another significant step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption.

"During the course of the past four years, the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture.

"We should now apply our energies to the commission's recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society."

The report is available on the Presidency's website.