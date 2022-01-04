'State capture would have not been enabled at GCIS if Themba Maseko was not axed by Zuma' - Zondo

The State Capture Commission found that contracts between The New Age and Transnet, Eskom and SAA were irregular and wasteful.

The report noted that the removal of Themba Maseko as head of GCIS was one of the earliest acts of state capture.

The commission found that GCIS enabled state capture.

Former president Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Themba Maseko as head of the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) was one of the earliest acts of state capture by the Guptas.

This was according to the state capture commission of inquiry report, which was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In the second volume of the first part of the report, the commission noted that evidence before it painted a picture of a calculated strategy by the Guptas to appropriate public funds from state-owned enterprises to their The New Age (TNA) newspaper.

"The TNA investigation conducted by the commission has shown that contracts concluded between TNA and Transnet, Eskom and SAA were not only irregular, but wasteful, too," the report found.

It recommended criminal prosecution against former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, former SAA CEO Collin Matjila, and Tony Gupta for fraud and violation of the PMFA, among other charges.

"It was key to their efforts to have facilitators within the SOEs and government departments, such as GCIS, who would ensure that the entities committed millions of rands to the TNA despite there being no discernible value for the entities or government departments," the report noted.

GCIS

The commission said if Maseko was not removed and replaced by Mzwanele Manyi, state capture of this nature may not have occurred.



Evidence before the commission pointed to Zuma instructing then minister in the presidency Collins Chabane in 2010 to remove Maseko and replace him with Manyi.

This was after Maseko had refused to cooperate with the Guptas and give in to their demands.

"On the evidence heard by the Commission there is absolutely no doubt that President Zuma did, indeed, instruct Minister Chabane to fire Mr Themba Maseko or move him from his position as DG and CEO of GCIS. There is also no doubt that in giving this instruction, President Zuma was giving effect to the wishes of the Guptas or was complying with their request or instruction to him to remove Mr Maseko because he had refused to co-operate with them."

"It is inconceivable that this would have been allowed to occur if Mr Maseko had remained at the helm of GCIS," the commission said in its over 800 page report.

The report continued:

Mr Maseko proved himself to be one of the foremost resistors of state capture. He stood up to the efforts of the Guptas, backed by the then president Zuma, to extract unjustified amounts from the public purse.

It went on: "He was summarily removed from his important position for his act of opposition. Had he remained in his position, it is unthinkable that he would have approved the payment of millions of rands of public money on a media business with no verified readership and no credible circulation figures simply because a family with close ties to the then president demanded that he do so.

The report noted that the GCIS was an enabler of state capture during Manyi's tenure.



"Had it not been for the fact that Mr Manyi was moved in to replace Mr Maseko, the GCIS would likely have resisted the Guptas' incessant pressure on government departments to divert their media spend to their business.

"The commission confirmed evidence that the Gupta family's influence over former president Zuma was considerable.

"They managed to ensure that a well-performing and principled public servant was removed at lightning speed when he refused to accede to their demands to divert millions of rands of public money to enrich their media business," the report noted.



The commission found that the contracts concluded by State-Owned Entities with The New Age "were often patently irregular and wasteful by definition because their value simply could not be established".

"Within the SOEs, the facilitators required subordinates who would follow their instructions and do what was necessary to ensure that the processes for contracting were adjusted so that the TNA could benefit from these contracts.

Did not hold water

"The commission noted that Molefe's efforts to justify millions of rands of state funds being irregularly spent on advertisements in The New Age did not hold water.

"From the above evidence, it is apparent that Mr Molefe and Mr Sigonyela were directly facilitating the use of public funds for TNA spending," the report noted.

On Eskom's contracts with TNA, the report said: "As with Eskom, more junior personnel were asked to justify decisions already taken by their superiors by preparing recommendations that made it look as though proper processes were being followed and that the superiors were merely approving a proposal by their subordinates, rather than driving the process themselves. These memoranda again served to give the impression that the expenditure was legitimate.

"The report recommended that the law enforcement agencies should investigate a possible crime of corruption against Tony Gupta on the basis of (former SAA chief executive) (Vuyisile) Kona's evidence that he offered him R100 000 initially and later R500 000 in their meeting at Saxonwold on or about 29 October 2012.

"These matters should, therefore, be handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and, where warranted, prosecution."