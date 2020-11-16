45m ago

add bookmark

State Capture: Zondo recusal hearing tabled for Monday morning

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Former President Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear an application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal on Monday.
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has lodged the application, saying he has "a close personal relationship” with Zondo.
  • It is uncertain if Zuma will appear before the commission following the hearing, despite a summons being issued for him to appear this week. 

An application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal from the state capture commission, made by former president Jacob Zuma, will be heard on Monday.

The commission was expected to hear the application at 10:00.

Zuma contended in his application that he had a "close personal relationship" with Zondo since the early 1990s, when he had sought legal advice from his firm.

The former president had also claimed a conflict of interest on Zondo's past due to a family history between the two. Zondo recently revealed that he had a child with Zuma's sister-in-law about 25 years ago, long before Zuma married the child's aunt, Thobeka Madiba.

The reportedly 100-page long recusal application was lodged by Zuma's lawyers on Wednesday, only days before Zuma's ordered appearance before the commission. It was unclear if Zuma would testify at the commission following the recusal application.

The commission ordered that Zuma would appear this week and the commission has confirmed that a summons was issued at his homestead at Nkandla on 22 October.

Zuma would be permitted to appear via video, commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala previously told News24, but he was obliged to comply with the summons.

Zuma last appeared before the Zondo commission in July last year. He had since cited reasons such as illness or a prior engagement for his failure to attend on five different occasions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'No basis' for Zuma's calls for Zondo recusal - state capture inquiry secretary hits back
'I have already been judged', says Bishop Zondo as CRL commission wraps up investigations
Ramaphosa will 'apply his mind' on fate of ministers, deputies implicated by Sodi at Zondo...
Read more on:
zumajacobraymond zondogautengjohannesburgstate capture
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 241 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 538 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 2693 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.46
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.33
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1896.65
(+0.32)
Silver
25.04
(+1.46)
Platinum
903.00
(+1.29)
Brent Crude
42.91
(-0.42)
Palladium
2328.99
(+1.03)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo