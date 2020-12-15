'State has no case against me', says man accused of killing crime intelligence cop

A man, who joined a 20-year-old woman in the dock for allegedly killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer, says he did not commit the crime.

Her co-accused, the 33-year-old man, has asked to be released on R5 000 bail.

A man, who joined a 20-year-old woman in the dock for allegedly killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer in Eldorado Park on 5 November, says he intends to plead not guilty.

Byron Carlton, 33, and Alliyah Nicole Davids, 20, on Tuesday appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court before the magistrate, Maggie van der Merwe, where Carlton brought a formal bail application.

Davids abandoned her bid for bail.

The two face a charge of premeditated murder for allegedly shooting and killing Warrant Officer Cecil Becorny.

It is alleged that Becorny was chatting to a friend when the two pounced on him. Carlton allegedly fired two shots at close range.

The State opposed bail, stating that the accused was a flight risk and would interfere with witnesses and his co-accused.

Testifying for the State, an investigating officer attached to the police's Serious Crimes Investigating Unit, Warrant Officer Adriaan Stoltz, said Carlton had no fixed assets.

He said releasing Carlton would not be in the interest of justice, adding that the community had also been volatile following the incident.

The cop said the community was outraged and there was also a suggestion that, if the accused were released, they would take matters into their own hands.

"I am of the opinion that he will definitely interfere with witnesses or with his co-accused.

"Also, due to the fact that he has got three pending cases... and I am sure he will be a flight risk as well.

He said:

At the time we went to his house to get the clothing he wore at the time, his wife was not even aware that he had a firearm.

In an affidavit read in court by his lawyer, Gladwynn Palmer, Carlton pleaded that he be released, saying he could afford R5 000 bail.

He denied the allegations against him in the "strongest terms", saying he was not involved in the commission of the crime.

"I am, therefore, of the opinion that the State does not have a case against me for any offence and I will plead not guilty on this charge," Carlton said in his affidavit.

He said denial of his bail would result in him being in custody for a lengthy period, adding that he would not interfere with any State witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Carlton added that, if he was kept in custody pending the trial, he would be "highly exposed to the threat of contracting coronavirus", saying there were no measures in place to curb the spread in "overcrowded cells".

He said he was not in possession of a passport and did not intend to flee.

While the accused stated that he had one previous conviction for fraud, and no pending cases, Stoltz told the court that Carlton had three pending robbery cases.

Palmer questioned how his client could be a flight risk if he did not have a passport.

Stoltz replied by saying that getting a passport was easy.

Carlton told the court that he earns R10 000 monthly and works at a panel beating business, but Stoltz said when investigators went to his house there was no sign of panel beating, unless it was outside the premises.

The accused argued that, on the day Becorny was killed, he was with Davids at the house of a friend, called Charlie, where they were drinking alcohol. He said Davids used crystal meth with other friends.

He said, at around 19:30, he and Davids decided to walk to a nearby shop and, as they approached it, they suddenly heard gunshots - and ran in the opposite direction to where the shots were being fired.

"Taking the above factors into account, I humbly submit that it is not in the interest of justice to be kept incarcerated due to the exceptional circumstances raised in this affidavit," Carlton said.

Van der Merwe's court was inundated with matters, which meant she was unable to continue with the case due to time constraints.

The magistrate then stood down the matter, midway through the cross-examination of the investigating officer, to accommodate over 10 other cases which had been postponed.

The formal bail application was rolled over to 29 December and the defence is expected to continue with cross-examination.

