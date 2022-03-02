State of the Newsroom report: Covid-19 'eviscerated an already fragile print media industry'

Wits University launched a report focusing on the state of the media during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 76-page report revealed that Covid-19 "eviscerated" print media.

The report said journalists were forced to take pay cuts, while freelancers lost as much as 80% of their income.

A State of the Newsroom 2020 report revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic served as a terrible year for print media in South Africa.

The 76-page report, which is a Wits journalism project, was launched on Tuesday.

The editor, Alan Finlay, writes that the nationwide lockdown, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which began at midnight on 26 March, "eviscerated an already fragile print media industry, with the magazine trade and community newspapers suffering the most serious blows".

Under the heading "Newsroom in Review", Finlay looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the South African media.

The report states that advertising revenue plummeted, with an estimate of between a 40% and a complete absence of advertising placements for the period. In addition, Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers reported a 60% drop in revenue.

The report reads:

Journalists across the board were forced to take pay cuts – some as high as 45% – while freelancers said they lost as much as 80% of their income.

The State of the Newsroom report further revealed that an estimated 700 jobs were lost in the industry at the start of the lockdown.

There was a drop in the circulation of mainstream newspapers, with daily, weekly and weekend papers all suffering circulation declines of between 37 and 47%.

Print media saw the closure of several magazines, including Cosmopolitan, House and Leisure and Men's Health, to name a few.

"In July, Media24 announced plans to retrench 510 staff members, saying that its print media operations would not recover from the impact of the pandemic," the report adds.

READ | Coronavirus: SA print media scrambling amid job losses, closure of publications - report

News24 reported in June 2020 that the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on South Africa's print media had left it "desperately looking for new ways of sustaining itself, while audience demands for timely, credible but free news surges".

The publication cited a report launched by the South African National Editors' Forum on the impact of Covid-19 on journalism.

Read the full State of the Newsroom report here.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.