1h ago

add bookmark

State of the Newsroom report: Covid-19 'eviscerated an already fragile print media industry'

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
  • Wits University launched a report focusing on the state of the media during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The 76-page report revealed that Covid-19 "eviscerated" print media.
  • The report said journalists were forced to take pay cuts, while freelancers lost as much as 80% of their income.

A State of the Newsroom 2020 report revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic served as a terrible year for print media in South Africa. 

The 76-page report, which is a Wits journalism project, was launched on Tuesday.

The editor, Alan Finlay, writes that the nationwide lockdown, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which began at midnight on 26 March, "eviscerated an already fragile print media industry, with the magazine trade and community newspapers suffering the most serious blows".

Under the heading "Newsroom in Review", Finlay looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the South African media.

The report states that advertising revenue plummeted, with an estimate of between a 40% and a complete absence of advertising placements for the period. In addition, Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers reported a 60% drop in revenue.

The report reads: 

Journalists across the board were forced to take pay cuts – some as high as 45% – while freelancers said they lost as much as 80% of their income.

The State of the Newsroom report further revealed that an estimated 700 jobs were lost in the industry at the start of the lockdown.

There was a drop in the circulation of mainstream newspapers, with daily, weekly and weekend papers all suffering circulation declines of between 37 and 47%.

Print media saw the closure of several magazines, including Cosmopolitan, House and Leisure and Men's Health, to name a few.

"In July, Media24 announced plans to retrench 510 staff members, saying that its print media operations would not recover from the impact of the pandemic," the report adds.

READ | Coronavirus: SA print media scrambling amid job losses, closure of publications - report

News24 reported in June 2020 that the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on South Africa's print media had left it "desperately looking for new ways of sustaining itself, while audience demands for timely, credible but free news surges".

The publication cited a report launched by the South African National Editors' Forum on the impact of Covid-19 on journalism.

Read the full State of the Newsroom report here.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wits journalismcoronaviruslockdownmedia
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 3033 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4959 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,923.55
-1.1%
Silver
25.05
-1.3%
Palladium
2,661.00
+2.8%
Platinum
1,069.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,058
+0.7%
All Share
77,536
+0.6%
Resource 10
88,219
+1.5%
Industrial 25
85,941
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,088
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo