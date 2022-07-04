12m ago

add bookmark

State of the SA Cities Report: Poverty and unemployment are on the increase

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The City of Cape Town has the highest life expectancy.
The City of Cape Town has the highest life expectancy.
iStock/ Blanscape
  • The State of the SA Cities Report paints a worrying picture.
  • According to the report, unemployment and poverty are on the increase. 
  • Unemployment is the highest in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Do you want to live longer?

Then, moving to Cape Town may be a good idea. 

The City of Cape Town has the highest life expectancy in comparison to other major cities in the country. 

This is according to the State of the South African Cities Report, which is published by the South African Cities Network. 

The report is published every five years to gauge development in nine of the country's biggest municipalities.  

The 2021 report indicates that the life expectancy for a woman living in the City of Cape Town is 71 years old and 65.6 for men, making it the highest in the country. 

The lowest life expectancy is in Mangaung, where, on average, men live until they are 54.5 and women 61.2.  

The eThekwini municipality has a life expectancy of 63.6 years for women and 57.1 years for men. 

In all municipalities, women live longer than men.  

While people are living longer in the City of Cape Town, the rate of poverty is one of the highest in the country - with 45.9% of people living on less than R1 227 per month in 2019.

In 2020, the City of Cape Town had the lowest unemployment rate - 22.5%.  

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had the highest unemployment, at 35.7%,  a 4.1% unemployment increase from 2016.

Mangaung recorded a 32.5% unemployment rate.  

ALSO READ | Cape Town ranks top in SA as one of 50 most violent cities in the world

The City of Johannesburg had an unemployment rate of 32.6% in 2020, a 4.1% increase from 2016. 

In the same period, Ekurhuleni recorded a 32.3% unemployment rate - a 0.5% decrease from 2016. 

The informal sector in Ekurhuleni contributed for 13% of all employment and a staggering 21% in the City of Joburg.  

All nine municipalities showed a rise in population between 2011 and 2019. The biggest rise was in Joburg (29.4%) and Tshwane (24.9%). Municipalities in the Eastern Cape - Nelson Mandela Bay (4.8%) and Buffalo City (5.9%) - had the slowest population growth.  

The only municipality that had an increase in people living in informal dwellings between 2015 and 2018 was the City of Cape Town, with a 0.9% increase. 

According to the report, the increase in unemployment and poverty does not bode well for municipalities' coffers.  

"The current model, where municipalities depend on the collection of rates and taxes, is increasingly unsustainable. When people cannot pay and the municipality fails to control its costs, the result is chronic financial unviability.

"Municipalities are not allowed to collect rates and taxes across the board because some communities are simply unable to pay. This means that mass service delivery is funded by big business and a specific proportion of income earners."

In South Africa, the report states, five municipalities collect 80% of collected taxes and, within those municipalities, 70% of the income comes from 35−50% - and, in some cases, a smaller percentage - of the population.

"This paying percentage is becoming smaller as the tariffs charged by municipalities for services are becoming unaffordable for many people.

"In some municipalities, local communities are contracting directly with service providers, such as Eskom (e.g. Harrismith), or taking over services (e.g. Parys and the Northern Cape, where the court ruled in favour of the local community), all of which have the potential to shift accountability and may lead to rates boycotts."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegautengkwazulu-natalhealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6675 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
88% - 109787 votes
Only certain circumstances
7% - 8175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.32
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,809.04
-0.1%
Silver
19.83
-0.3%
Palladium
1,946.50
-0.9%
Platinum
887.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
61,200
+2.6%
All Share
67,330
+2.5%
Resource 10
64,003
+4.5%
Industrial 25
81,561
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,932
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

9h ago

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo