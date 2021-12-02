28m ago

State pulmonologist to assess whether Angelo Agrizzi is fit to stand trial

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Christopher Moagi

The case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to early next year to allow a State pulmonologist to assess his fitness to stand trial.

Agrizzi has been ill since October 2020.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday postponed his case to 2 March 2022.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka told News24 on Thursday the State would be getting a State pulmonologist to do its own medical assessment to weigh up the independent physician's assessment.

Agrizzi brought an application for his bail conditions to be relaxed, but the arguments were filed and not argued in court. 

Seboka said the State submitted opposing arguments.

Agrizzi's bail conditions remain unchanged, barring the modification of his reporting police station to Douglasdale police station, from Friday 10 December 2021. 

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest, stayed until the next appearance. 

Agrizzi stands accused of offering gratification, on behalf of Bosasa, to former MP Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence. At the time, Smith was the chairperson of Parliament's oversight committee on correctional services.

Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments made to his company, Euroblitz, in 2015 and 2016.

He also faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and breaching the Financial Intelligence Act.

The court previously granted the State's application for a separation of trial, due to Agrizzi's ill-health. 

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, which Agrizzi denies.

