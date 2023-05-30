9m ago

Share

State says Magudumana wanted to return to her children, lied about being 'abducted' by SA cops

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Ditiro Selepe
  • Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May last year, after faking his own death.
  • It would take authorities close to a year to recapture Bester and arrest his alleged accomplice girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, after they fled to Tanzania.
  • Magudumana has launched an urgent application to challenge what she describes as her "apprehension, arrest and abduction in Tanzania" – but the State says her case is built on misrepresentations and blatant lies.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana – who claims she was "abducted" by South African police in Tanzania after allegedly helping her rapist killer boyfriend Thabo Bester escape from prison – told "all and sundry" she wanted to return to South Africa to see her children, the State says.

"[Magudumana] was never arrested, as stated, nor was she handcuffed at any point before or during the flight from Tanzania to the Republic of South Africa by the SAPS. [Magudumana] is being utterly untruthful with the allegations that she was blindfolded or abducted," SAPS Brigadier Richard Abednego Shibiri has told the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

In an urgent application filed earlier this month, Magudumana claimed that she had been unlawfully arrested and "blindfolded" by SA police after being apprehended with Bester – and contended that the criminal proceedings against her were therefore a "nullity".

News24 has established that the doctor, who stands accused of falsely claiming multiple bodies to assist Bester to fake his own death in May last year, will be represented by top international law advocate Anton Katz SC when she pursues her case for immediate release on Thursday. 

While the State is adamant that Magudumana's application is built on serious misrepresentation and dishonesty, it is understood that law enforcement authorities are preparing to rearrest her on a fresh warrant, in the event that she succeeds.

Shibiri maintains, as Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi did in an earlier press conference, that Magudumana and Bester were legally deported from Tanzania, where they had fled after Bester's escape from the maximum-security Mangaung Correctional Centre was finally confirmed.

He says: 

The deportation of [Magudumana] from Tanzania, at the behest of the Tanzanian government, was not in breach of international law or the comity between South Africa and Tanzania.

"Deportation is a unilateral act of the deporting State. The government of Tanzania was within its rights to deport Bester and [Magudumana] in accordance with its law. In this instance, South Africa was preliminarily engaged to ascertain the country of origin. The process was purely a deportation."

According to Shibiri, Magudumana's deportation occurred after she was declared "a prohibited immigrant" under the provisions of Tanzania's Immigration Act. Neither she nor Bester, who was travelling with a fake American passport, had legally crossed into Tanzania, the State alleges.

A notice from the Tanzanian government stating tha
A notice from the Tanzanian government stating that Nandipha Magudumana is a prohibited immigrant

Tanzania's Immigration Act states that: "Subject to the provisions of this Act, any immigration officer or any police officer may prevent any prohibited immigrant from entering Tanzania and may, without a warrant, arrest any prohibited immigrant or any person who he has reasonable cause to suspect of having entered Tanzania while being a prohibited immigrant otherwise that in accordance with the provisions of this Act."

Shibiri maintains that Magudumana's status as "a prohibited immigrant" meant that it was not legally required for her to be brought before a magistrate in Tanzania. Instead, he says, Tanzanian immigration law enabled authorities to keep her in custody until she was transported out of the country through a ship, plane or other vessel.

ALSO READ | Thabo Bester escape: Bail raises one mother's hopes for an acquittal, and vexes another family

The senior police official – who was part of the delegation who went to Tanzania after Bester and Magudumana were apprehended – has also given evidence that, when Magudumana was handed over to Department of Home Affairs officials in Tanzania in the presence of the SA High Commissioner to Tanzania, "she did not, be it verbally or otherwise, offer any resistance or protest". 

He added that she "informed all and sundry that she wanted to return to South Africa to her children". 

Shibiri said the SA delegation in Tanzania was also informed that Bester and Magudumana had "entered and remained in Tanzania without legal documentation and were thus not legally in Tanzania". 

He added: 

In this regard, so the delegation was informed, [Magudumana’s] passport did not have entry stamps which are, as a matter of procedure, appended to an immigrant's passport at the time of arriving at a port of entry to Tanzania.

The police and NPA remain adamant that Magudumana was not arrested by SA police in Tanzania, but was actually only arrested when she landed at the Lanseria Airport. 

Shibiri further contends that there are "conspicuous gaps" in Magudumana's "version of events", including how she got to Tanzania in the first place, if she entered the country legally, why she was there, and where exactly she had been "arrested" by SA police. 

"[Magudumana] elected not to disclose these details to the court, not because they are irrelevant, but because they are harmful to her case, which is in material respect and to a large extent, based, with respect due, on misrepresentation of facts," he said.

ALSO READ | Never happened, says Aaron Motsoaledi of Dr Nandipha's claim SA cops 'abducted' her in Tanzania

He further maintains that her account of the events that played out after she and Bester were apprehended by Tanzanian police is "not true". 

"The summary of facts establish that [Magudumana] is not afraid to make false statements", he says, before stating that the doctor’s claims that there were SA National Defence Force officials on the flight that returned her to South Africa are baseless.

"Nobody 'flanked' [Magudumana] in the sense that she conveys. There were only a limited number of seats on the airplane," he states.

According to Shibiri, the police who were on that plane were accompanying the home affairs department officials tasked with overseeing the deportation of Magudumana and Bester because of his status as a convicted rapist and killer.

"These SAPS members did not travel to Tanzania to arrest [Magudumana]," he said.

Shibiri, on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority and the police, has also questioned whether Magudumana's application was even urgent, given that she had been arrested in April and remained in detention since then. The state has asked that the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein "strike" the case from the roll because of this lack of urgency.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnpanandipha magudumanaaaron motsoaledifree statebloemfonteincrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2282 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

2h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

1h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.66
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.45
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
21.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.88
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
1,035.88
+0.6%
Palladium
1,440.48
+0.8%
Gold
1,961.25
+0.9%
Silver
23.31
+0.7%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
71,848
+0.6%
All Share
76,934
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,600
+1.0%
Industrial 25
106,814
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,501
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo