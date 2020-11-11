42m ago

add bookmark

State to get racketeering certificate in corruption case of Thoshan Panday, Mmamonnye Ngobeni

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday. (Witness Media, Media24, file)
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday. (Witness Media, Media24, file)
  • The State asked for a postponement of the corruption case involving controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and former KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni.
  • But the defence raised concerns about delaying in the case.
  • In the end, the postponement was granted.

The State has secured a postponement in the corruption case of controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni so that it can obtain a racketeering certificate

The State's application for the postponement was argued in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after the defence raised concerns about delays in the case.

Prominent Durban advocate Jimmy Howse, who represents Panday, argued that a postponement was not justified because the case was pending for "nine to 10 years".

"It is a case of the State not having its house in order. The current rule the courts work on is, as far as possible, [that the] investigation [should] be done first. The rest is to follow. The reason is to avoid prejudice. This case illustrates that has not been done. With a racketeering certificate, why not get your indictment in order, and then have the accused in court?"

Howse said he would oppose the application because no proper reasons were given.

"...all charges are in 2010 and 2011. We are talking nine or 10 years ago. That equates to the State having 9 to 10 years to investigate these matters and have their house in order."

READ | Thoshan Panday loses court bid to stop 2010 FIFA World cup corruption case

On behalf of the other accused, Ngobeni and Colonel Navin Madhoe, lawyer Ravindra Maniklall said: "Ngobeni is being paraded in front of the media. It is not constitutional for her to be here. Madhoe is retired from the police force and it is costing him money he does not have to be here."

Magistrate Vanitha Armu ruled that the matter be postponed, saying that prosecutor Talita Louw's request for an postponement, to meet with the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to obtain a racketeering certificate, was reasonable.

"Although the offences [were in] 2009 and 2010, the accused were only arrested in October this year. The State is not asking for an adjournment for further investigations. It is applying for an adjournment for the NDPP to issue a racketeering certificate."

READ | Thoshan Panday, co-accused to face 261 counts of corruption, fraud for SAPS tender scandal

She added that it was the first postponement the State sought.

"The court cannot see how it would not be in the interest of justice. It is one adjournment in order to complete [these processes]."

She added that the accused were out on bail, that the argument that Ngobeni was paraded in front of the media was not a point of consideration, and that Madhoe had chosen to resign from the police force.

The case was postponed to 17 December.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SAPS tender scandal: 2 more suspects linked to Thoshan Panday case to hand themselves in to police
Corruption cases linked to police, asbestos finally under way in KZN, Free State
Thoshan Panday granted R100k bail in multimillion-rand SAPS tender case
Read more on:
sapsthoshan pandaykwazulu-nataldurbancorruptioncrimecourt
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1805 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4071 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.69
(-0.70)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.44)
Gold
1866.21
(-0.51)
Silver
24.07
(-0.29)
Platinum
865.45
(-1.41)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2363.49
(-3.20)
All Share
57605.24
(-0.12)
Top 40
52757.20
(-0.31)
Financial 15
12012.52
(+5.59)
Industrial 25
78537.41
(-2.09)
Resource 10
52659.37
(-0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo