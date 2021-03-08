State to oppose bail application of third accused in Stefan Smit murder

The third accused in the murder of Stefan Smit is preparing for a bail application.

Steven Damon, together with Smit's wife, Zurenah, and Derek Sait are accused of the hit on the Stellenbosch farmer in his home in 2019.

The State said it would oppose Damon's application.

The State has said it would oppose the bail application of the third accused in the murder of wine farmer Stefan Smit in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court.

Smit's wife, Zurenah, and Derek Sait are out on R10 000 bail on a murder charge and R5 000 bail related to the theft of guns stolen from Smit's safe.

On Friday, third accused Steven Damon, Sait's brother-in-law, informed the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court that he now too wished to bring an application.

Following a brief appearance in the dock on Monday, the case was postponed to 15 March for the matter to be heard.

In January, Magistrate Sadiqah Haroun Guendouz granted Zurenah and Sait's bail application, saying she would not "sanction the accused's loss of liberty", taking into consideration Zurenah's health conditions and Sait being the only breadwinner in his household.

The three are accused of schedule six offences, which puts the onus on the accused to prove there are exceptional circumstances for their release. According to the magistrate, while their circumstances seem ordinary, "when one puts it into the context of the times we now find ourselves, with a struggling economy and where comorbidities can result in Covid-related deaths, these ordinary circumstances present themselves to an exceptional degree".

The pair are under house arrest and may only leave their homes for medical, business and legal appointments.

They are accused of the murder of Smit on his wine farm, Louiesenhof, on 2 June 2019.

Gunmen are said to have gained entry to the house via an unlocked door while the Smits were having dinner with a friend.

Stefan was shot dead while Damon, Sait and Sait's brother, Bradley van Eyslend, were on duty in an adjacent room. They were part of a security team employed by Stefan after the occupation of the Smit family farm Watergang in 2018.

They claimed not to have heard the gunshots which ended Stefan's life.

Zurenah and Sait were charged with theft and illegal gun possession while in police custody on the murder charge. The theft is alleged to have taken place in 2018 from Stefan's safe. One of the stolen firearms is said to have been used to kill him.

On Friday, Zurenah and Sait applied for legal aid, although up until their release on bail, they had made use of private attorneys.

Zurenah is also embroiled in a battle for her husband's estate in the Western Cape High Court, where Stefan's daughters accused her of forging their father's will.

Two years ago, Netwerk24 reported that Stefan had changed his will in December 2018, leaving Zurenah nothing except the right of residence in a Stellenbosch retirement village.

A second will later emerged, dated January 2019, which appointed her as the executor and principal heir.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman granted an interim order in 2019 which prohibited Zurenah from acting as executor. Judgment in the matter has since been reserved.

