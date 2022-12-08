25m ago

State to oppose bail of Joburg man who allegedly stabbed wife to death at home

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
A man who allegedly killed his wife has appeared in court.
  • The Emmarentia man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their home appeared in court on Thursday.
  • The 40-year-old has been charged with murder.
  • The case was postponed to 14 December for a bail application.

The State intends opposing bail for a Johannesburg man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Emmarentia home.  

The 40-year-old man, dressed in black pants, a blue hoodie and grey slippers, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

The court heard that he faced a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a knife. 

The case was postponed to 14 December for a bail application.

The man was arrested on Tuesday shortly after the couple's son alerted the neighbours about the incident. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the son had told neighbours that his father was covered in blood and he felt that his mother "was not well". 

Masondo said the neighbour, who rushed to the family home, had found the man sitting in the lounge. 

He added that the woman's body was found in the bedroom, covered with a blanket. 

"Blood was all over the floor."

News24 previously reported that the neighbours had told investigators that the man had assaulted his wife in the past. 

One policeman with knowledge of the incident said the man allegedly used to assault his wife after taking drugs. 

Neighbours previously told News24 that the couple had a strained relationship and that the man was very abusive.

The family of the man, who was present in court on Thursday, did not want to speak to the media.


