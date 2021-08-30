State undecided whether to charge mom, gran after Cape Town hairdresser was convicted for killing boy, 1

Melvin Volkwyn has been convicted of the murder of Orderick Lucas, 1, who was found dead in a drain near his home in Cape Town.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet made a decision on whether to charge his mother, Davedine Lucas, and her mother, Cornelia Scheepers, Orderick 's legal guardian, regarding alleged neglect.

Volkwyn's sentencing proceedings are expected to start on 14 September.





The man who murdered little Orderick Lucas, 1, who was found dead in a drain mere metres from his home, has been convicted.

But charges may still be brought against his mother and grandmother, both argued to have neglected the child who was only reported missing four days after his disappearance.

Melvin Volkwyn, found to be the last person with whom the toddler was seen, was found guilty this week in the Western Cape High Court by Judge Nolundi Nyati.

Volkwyn was a hairdresser and friend of Orderick's mom, Davedine Lucas. He had since his arrest pleaded innocence.

But the case may not yet be over.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed no decision had yet been taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to charge Lucas and her mother, Cornelia Scheepers, Orderick's legal guardian.

Orderick went missing on 24 March 2019. His body was found on 2 April when a group of children tried to retrieve their ball from a storm water drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, around the corner from Scheepers' home.

She had sent the three children in her care to their mother that weekend - in contravention of a children's court order - as she celebrated her 50th birthday.

He was only reported missing the Thursday, when Lucas arrived at Scheepers' house and found he was not there.

Orderick, who was killed two months shy of his second birthday, and Davedine’s twin sons had been in the legal custody of Scheepers after social services intervened when Orderick’s arm was found to have intentionally been broken.



Davedine claimed it had happened while Orderick was in Volkwyn’s care.

Volkwyn, in turn, charged that she had told him she broke it accidentally when she jerked him up by his arm.

Report

Lucas’ parenting was throughout the trial brought into question, including a note in a social worker’s report that she had said she couldn’t remember in whose care she had left him the last time she saw her child alive.

She had maintained she had left her son with her friend Eon Adams. Volkwyn had taken the child from Adams’ home after Davedine was assaulted in a mob attack after being accused of stealing a cellphone.

According to her, Volkwyn never returned Orderick to her and had told her the next day that he had taken him back to his grandmother’s house.

Throughout the trial, Volkwyn claimed, through his attorney, following the little boy's disappearance, word on the street was she had "once again misplaced [her] baby".

In the 22 months since his birth, Orderick's medical history showed he had been treated for malnutrition, ulcers on his genitals and mouth as well as septic sores.

His teeth had also allegedly been extracted with a pair of pliers by Volkwyn, Lucas alleged, but he claimed she had told him his little teeth had been knocked loose in an accident involving a plate.



She claimed to have been "a little afraid" of Volkwyn, resulting in her not informing social workers of her allegations against her former friend.

Scheepers, Lucas and Volkwyn were questioned by the police after Orderick's disappearance.

During the trial, Scheepers admitted her daughter used illegal substances and was not considered a fit parent, which was why her grandchildren were placed in her custody.

She, however, argued social services had allowed her to leave the children with their biological mother when she had to work on Saturdays and she had informed them from the start of her guardianship she would have her birthday celebrations in March.

Volkwyn's sentencing proceedings are expected to start on 14 September.