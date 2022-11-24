21m ago

State urges magistrate not to recuse himself from bail hearing of 5 illegal mining kingpins

Ntwaagae Seleka
Six illegal kingpins during their court appearance in Carletonville.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • The state argued against the recusal of a magistrate before hearing the bail applications of five illegal mining kingpins.
  • It claimed there were no grounds for the magistrate to be removed from the matter.
  • The accused brought an application claiming the court was biased.

A prosecutor pleaded with a Carletonville magistrate not to recuse himself in the bail hearing of five alleged illegal mining kingpins.

The accused took issue with the magistrate's reference to "zama zamas" (illegal miners) being problematic in Carletonville, Port Elizabeth and Mpumalanga.

The magistrate, Howard Raath, made this comment during the bail application of Eric Dumisa Moyo, which was denied last month in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court. 

His five co-accused – Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya – initially abandoned their bail bids, with only Moyo proceeding with his application.

READ | Five alleged illegal mining kingpins seek magistrate's recusal from bail hearing

After Moyo was denied bail, the five, in an about-turn, made applications of their own.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, the prosecutor, Tholoana Sekhonyana, said the alleged kingpins' lawyers separately brought similar facts when asking for Raath to recuse himself.

"During Moyo's bail application, the State called the Department of Home Affairs' immigration officer, Mothusi Letsogo. The officer only testified about Moyo as he was informed to do so.

"It is illogical to say the facts on Moyo's bail hearing would impact the application by the other accused. The State addressed the court that a covert operation began in 2018 linking [all of] them to the crimes."

Sekhonyana claimed there were no facts that showed bias against the applicants.

"Moyo was also linked [to the offence] through video and audio. For the court to recuse itself, it must be perceived as biased. How can Moyo's legal status in the country and the exparte address be [described as] bias?

"Their (lawyers') address was insubstantial. When I looked at the previous records, I didn't see the word zama zamas. However, this court is dealing with matters involving zama zamas daily.

"There was nothing wrong with the court mentioning the word zama zamas. The court was mentioning judicial notice that zamas zamas are prevalent in its jurisdiction."

READ | One of 6 alleged illegal mining kingpins fraudulently obtained ID, court hears

Sekhonyana argued that the hearing was different to the one in which a magistrate heard a bail application and later the trial against one person. 

"For the court to recuse itself, there must be a conflict of interest. In this case, there is no bias or a conflict of interest. The magistrate does not know the facts of the case besides reading the charge sheet.

"The court also doesn't know how the five applicants are linked. The application shouldn't be entertained," Sekhonyana said.

Ngobeni's lawyer, F Mashele, claimed that their recusal application should not be seen as an insult or to undermine the court. 

Mashele said that when denying Moyo bail, Raath said zama zamas were problematic in Carletonville, Port Elizabeth and Mpumalanga.

"… the fact that the court has made comments shows the court is already prejudiced towards them. They will never have a free and fair trial. The court is compromised and in a conflicted position," Mashele said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He added that such statements caused discomfort to his client.

Other lawyers concurred with Mashele, accusing Raath of being biased, and asking for his recusal.

The six men were arrested last month following an investigation by the Hawks, which started in 2018.

They were arrested in Khutsong and Carletonville.

During their arrest, 14 high-performance vehicles and a truck were confiscated.

READ | Mine graft: Alleged illegal mining ringleader described as reserved, humble and loving by neighbour

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale reported that the men occupied levels 2 and 3 in the illegal mining syndicate.

"The levels 2 and 3 buy precious metal-bearing material from zama zamas, process and sell it to the level 4 and 5 members," Mogale said.

The alleged kingpins are facing charges of fraud, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, money laundering and contravention of the Immigration Act and Precious Metals Act.

Judgment has been reserved until 29 November.


