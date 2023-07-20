Station Strangler accused Norman Simons released on parole

Norman Simons, accused of being the Station Strangler, was released from jail.

He will be under house arrest for the rest of his life.

The former teacher will now live in Parow.

Child killer Norman Simons was released on parole on Thursday, under a cloak of secrecy.

After serving 28 years behind bars for the murder of Elroy van Rooyen, he left the correctional services department's Bellville office in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Simons, who was accused of being the notorious Station Strangler, who murdered 22 children in the 1980s and 1990s, was convicted of luring young Elroy, 10, from Strand train station in 1995.

His body was found days later, decomposing in bushes in Kleinvlei, Eerste River.

Even after appealing his conviction and sentence, which was increased from 25 years to life by the Supreme Court, he maintained his innocence.

His release sparked outrage in the community of Parow, where he will now live with a cousin.

Residents expressed fear and discontent to be living with a convicted child murderer, who most still believe to be Cape Town's most prolific serial killer.

At a community meeting this week, parents were upset by the fact that they didn't know where Simons would live, or even what he now looks like.

Officials said Simons would be strictly monitored and sent back to jail if he broke his parole conditions.

