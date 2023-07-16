10m ago

Share

Station Strangler accused to be subjected to strict parole conditions - correctional services

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Station Strangler accused Norman Simons.
Station Strangler accused Norman Simons.
  • Norman Afzal Simons, accused but not convicted of being the Station Strangler, will be released on parole on Thursday.
  • The Department of Correctional Services met with Mitchells Plain residents at the Lentegeur Civic Centre on Sunday.
  • Officials say Simons will be subjected to stringent parole conditions. 

Norman Afzal Simons, accused but not convicted of being the Station Strangler, will be subjected to stringent parole conditions when he is released on Thursday.

This was the commitment from the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday during a community meeting with Mitchells Plain residents to discuss his imminent release. 

Simons, a teacher from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain, was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

He was suspected of being a serial killer after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994.

He was only tried and sentenced in 1995 for snatching and murdering Van Rooyen. 

The head of community corrections for the Bellville area, Ronnie Bila, said Simons would be under house arrest 24 hours a day.

He will not be allowed close to children and an official from the department would visit his residence eight times per month.

READ | 'Station Strangler' up for parole, but decades later, questions still remain

Simons would also not be allowed to speak to the media unless he makes an application to the department for permission. 

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Norman Jantjies told residents at the engagement the news of Simons being granted parole had opened an old wound.

"Norman must be given a chance to reintegrate into society and ask for forgiveness for the trauma he has put our community through," he said. 

Simons was sentenced to 25 years for Van Rooyen's murder and 10 years for kidnapping.

His sentence was increased to life after a failed appeal bid. 

He has been behind bars for 28 years.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elroy van rooyennorman afzal simonscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3473 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 670 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
972.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

10h ago

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo