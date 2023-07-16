Station Strangler accused to be subjected to strict parole conditions - correctional services

Norman Afzal Simons, accused but not convicted of being the Station Strangler, will be released on parole on Thursday.

The Department of Correctional Services met with Mitchells Plain residents at the Lentegeur Civic Centre on Sunday.

Officials say Simons will be subjected to stringent parole conditions.

This was the commitment from the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday during a community meeting with Mitchells Plain residents to discuss his imminent release.

Simons, a teacher from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain, was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

He was suspected of being a serial killer after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994.

He was only tried and sentenced in 1995 for snatching and murdering Van Rooyen.

The head of community corrections for the Bellville area, Ronnie Bila, said Simons would be under house arrest 24 hours a day.

He will not be allowed close to children and an official from the department would visit his residence eight times per month.

Simons would also not be allowed to speak to the media unless he makes an application to the department for permission.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Norman Jantjies told residents at the engagement the news of Simons being granted parole had opened an old wound.

"Norman must be given a chance to reintegrate into society and ask for forgiveness for the trauma he has put our community through," he said.

Simons was sentenced to 25 years for Van Rooyen's murder and 10 years for kidnapping.

His sentence was increased to life after a failed appeal bid.

He has been behind bars for 28 years.



