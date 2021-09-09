27m ago

add bookmark

Stats SA adjusts 'national food poverty line' to R624 a person per month

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke at a media briefing held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria.
Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke at a media briefing held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • In 2020, a person needed to have at least R585 per month to meet the minimum required daily energy intake.
  • It has now been adjusted by R39 - to R624.
  • According to Statistics SA, the adjustment in the national food poverty line is due to the cost of living. 

A person in South Africa now needs to have at least  R624 per month to meet the minimum required daily energy intake, according to a report released by Statistics SA on Thursday.

It released the inflation-adjusted national poverty lines (NPLs) report for 2021, which showed that adjustments were made due to the increasing high cost of living.

According to Stats SA, the most common change was to annually adjust the NPLs, using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. 

READ | Second-quarter GDP better than expected, but effect of unrest and lockdowns will hit hard

The national poverty lines were constructed using the cost-of-basic needs approach, linking welfare to the consumption of goods and services. 

The lines contain both food and non-food components of household consumption expenditure.

The three cost of living measurements as at April 2021 were: 

Food poverty line - R624 per person per month;

Lower-bound poverty line - R890 per person per month;

Upper-bound poverty line - R1 335 per person per month.

The R624 food poverty line refers to the amount that individuals need to afford the minimum required daily energy intake. 

The lower bound poverty line is R890, which is the food poverty line, plus the average amount derived from non-food items of households whose total expenditure is equal to the food poverty line. 

national poverty lines
Inflation-adjusted national poverty lines from 2006 to 2021.(Screenshot from report)
national poverty lines
Inflation-adjusted national poverty lines from 2006 to 2021.(Screenshot from report)

The upper bound line refers to the food poverty line, plus the average amount derived from non-food items of households whose food expenditure equals the food poverty line.

The primary purpose of the national poverty lines is to provide a tool for the statistical measurement of money-metric poverty.

Stats SA stated in its 2020 poverty lines report that more than a quarter of the population were living below the food poverty line in 2015. 

Approximately 13.8 million South Africans were living below the food poverty line in 2015, down from a peak of 16.7 million in 2009.

At the time, the poorest three provinces in the country were consistently Limpopo, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
statistics south africapovertystatistics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1213 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4051 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1289 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.15
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,791.16
+0.1%
Silver
24.05
+0.4%
Palladium
2,226.77
-1.2%
Platinum
985.67
+0.3%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
58,021
-2.3%
All Share
64,177
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,321
-1.9%
Industrial 25
81,563
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,952
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo