Stay away from mayoral elections - Floyd Shivambu instructs NMB caucus

The EFF's deputy president has told the party's Nelson Mandela Bay caucus to stay away from the mayoral election.

Floyd Shivambu accused the so-called black caucus of having stolen municipal resources.

The DA's lawyers have threatened to institute urgent legal action if a mayoral election is not held.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has sent a letter to their Eastern Cape leadership, instructing its caucus in the Nelson Mandela Bay council to "completely stay away from the process of election of a new mayor".



In the letter, seen by News24, Shivambu said EFF councillors must not attend the council sitting to elect a mayor and not field any candidate for the position of mayor or any other position in the municipality.

"The Provincial and Regional Leadership is guided to make sure that each and every Councillor is made aware of this communication so that each Councillor should be in a position to take individual responsibility for this decision. We have previously communicated that the Caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay must not participate in the activities and politics of the so-called Black Caucus," he said in the letter, dated 28 July.

Shivambu added that the EFF believed the so-called "black caucus" was an association to steal resources from the municipality. The black caucus included the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, UF and PA.

Shivambu said:

They have never acceded to the EFF demands of insourcing of workers and implementation of other progressive decisions and manifesto commitments of the EFF. We are therefore [under] no obligation to establish a government in Nelson Mandela Metro. We hope that this guidance will be promptly communicated to all the Councillors and adhered to without fail.

Party spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said the decision was made because there is no worthy candidate from any of the political parties that seek to be elected as mayor, adding that it is a concern for the state of the metro that informs this.

"We certainly do share the view that the metro should be placed under administration up until such a time a free and fair election can be held, where voters can be given an opportunity to decide who leads them.

"The Covid-19 situation has revealed the glaring lack of capacity to provide service delivery by those leading the council and, until such a time where an election can be held, they must be relieved of their powers," she said.

This comes as the DA's lawyers have sent a letter to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, in which it threatens to institute urgent legal proceedings and seek an order compelling her to call an urgent meeting to elect a new mayor.

In the letter, DA legal representatives from Minde Schapiro & Smith say the party will seek punitive costs against Mafaya for failure to comply with her obligations as speaker.