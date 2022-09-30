36m ago

add bookmark

Steenhuisen lambasts parties who axed Joburg mayor, says DA will challenge Phalatse removal in court

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen spoke to citizens live from the party's Youtube.
DA leader John Steenhuisen spoke to citizens live from the party's Youtube.
Screengrab via Youtube/DA
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted ANC and minority parties for axing the Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
  • The party is challenging the motion, and the election of mayor-elect Dada Morero, in court.
  • Steenhuisen said the "kangaroo-style" extraordinary sitting of the council was completed through "nefarious tactics".

DA leader John Steenhuisen took aim at the ANC and smaller parties which managed to vote out Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on Friday.

In a speech on the DA YouTube platform, Steenhuisen said the motion and the vote for incumbent mayor Dada Morero was unlawful, adding the party would be challenging it in court.

Steenhuisen called the ninth extraordinary sitting of the council a "kangaroo-style council meeting" completed through "nefarious tactics".

"After months of efforts to destabilise coalitions across the country, today the ANC succeeded in seizing control of Johannesburg. I warned precisely a few weeks ago that this is what is transpiring in the background. The ANC's desperation to get their hands on tenders and contracts from Johannesburg's R76 billion budget is now clear for all to see," he said.

He went on to call out those who went against the coalition.

"This very unfortunate sequence of events started with an unprovoked motion of no confidence against our speaker, Vasco da Gama."

READ | Budget, electricity top of the list for newly elected Joburg mayor Dada Morero

Steenhuisen said the terms of the signed coalition agreement were that the speaker's position be filled in Johannesburg by the DA.

"But due to the treachery of individual members of coalition partners, Vasco was voted out. We are grateful to all our coalition partners – except Cope – who acted swiftly to expel their rogue members.

"After our prescribed processes, the DA re-nominated Vasco [da Gama] to fill the vacant position. On receiving resistance from coalition partners, we were willing to be flexible on the candidate and nominate an alternate, Alex Christians."

He said ActionSA then suggested that the DA relinquish this negotiated position and hand it to the IFP.

This went against the coalition agreement, and Steenhuisen said, "a deal is a deal". 

But minority parties within the coalition continued to agitate for the IFP to take the position of speaker, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) said they would not support Christians.

"The ANC, EFF and PA voted together to select the Cope rogue councillor, Colleen Makhubele, as the speaker. Ignoring due process entirely, Colleen Makhubele forged ahead to convene a council meeting to oust Phalatse as mayor this morning, in a process so flawed that we will challenge it in court.

READ | Joburg coalition accuses Cope's Colleen Makhubele of voting with ANC to serve own interests

"Treachery will not stand. Subterfuge will not hold. And we will not succumb to the politics of extortion and blackmail."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, mayor-elect Morero said: "We need to distinguish ourselves from the DA; they were just doing investigations whilst we get going. Johannesburg will once again become a construction site."

In his acceptance speech in council, Morero apologised to the residents who voted them out in 2016.

"We apologise, and we have learned from our mistakes. What happened today illustrates what can go wrong when government fails. The DA made us promises but gave us a false Golden Start."

He said the first things on his to-do list were to recover and stabilise the city budget and fix the energy crisis.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenmpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 316 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 4004 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 581 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.20
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,662.13
+0.1%
Silver
19.03
+1.1%
Palladium
2,162.50
-2.0%
Platinum
863.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
57,390
+0.8%
All Share
63,726
+0.7%
Resource 10
60,230
+0.7%
Industrial 25
77,400
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,796
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

12h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

12h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo