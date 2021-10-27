Steenhuisen on campaign trail in Tshwane: ANC are 'tsotsis and crooks' who want to 'chow your money'

John Steenhuisen labelled the ANC as thieves and criminals in a bid to win over residents in Tshwane.

He said Tshwane residents had to choose between the ANC or the DA.

The DA governs Tshwane through a coalition.

"Do not return 'tsotsis and crooks' back into office in Tshwane," DA leader John Steenhuisen told Mamelodi residents during the party's campaign in the area on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen attacked the ANC's track record in governing as proof that it should not be re-elected.

The party has often cited the instability of its ability to govern properly in Tshwane as the reason why it needed a majority.

The same message was evident as Steenhuisen addressed a few hundred supporters gathered at a small, open field.

He pointed to the fact that the ANC was failing to keep the lights on, and continued load shedding was proof it was unable to govern.

Steenhuisen said the ANC was a party of crooks and thieves.

"When we got into office, there were 900 cadres deployed in the mayor's office. They were not there because they knew what to do. They were there to chow your money. We cannot let them back in. We have to bring the ANC to below 50% in as many places as possible."

The crowd cheered when he said:

You are going to wake to a DA or an ANC government. These are the tsotsis of the worst order. These are people you cannot trust when they are in room because you have to check, 'where is my wallet and where is my ring'. They will steal anything they can get their hands on.

Steenhuisen said the DA did not want to form coalitions with the ANC.



"We want to kick the ANC out of the bed. We want to bring them below 50%, so that we can change this country. That's what we want to do," said Steenhuisen.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams took a more measured approach in his speech, speaking about the work the party had been able to do. He promised more housing development and spending on service delivery, if the party was re-elected.

Williams said a housing project in the city centre was due to open in December. It would see 1 200 families obtain housing.

He said the ANC had initially started the project, but it was abandoned.

The DA took it over in 2017 and was able to oversee its expansion, Williams told residents.



He said residents should vote for the DA if they sought continuity.

"Just look at what we have delivered in Tshwane, despite being illegally placed under administration for eight months, when the EFF and the ANC worked together to overthrow the legitimate government of the City of Tshwane. We opened a brand-new fire station here in Mamelodi.

"On 2 November, do you want to see a corrupt government or a government that brings you more of the same?" Williams said.