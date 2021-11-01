Steenhuisen open to coalitions, but with conditions

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he would open to coalitions, but under certain conditions.

He said that if fundamental principles aligned, he would consider coalitions.

Steenhuisen cast his vote in Durban North, where he was once a councillor.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says that he would be open to party coalitions, but only under certain conditions.



"We are going to go into this election and get as many DA votes in the ballot box and thereafter we will sit down and have a look at forming coalitions where we don't have a majority, but those coalitions will only be with parties that share our values and principles of non-racialism, respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, a social market economy and a capable state," he said on Monday.

Steenhuisen was addressing a contingent of journalists in Durban North where he cast his vote for the 2021 local government elections.

Adriaan Basson | The end of elite politics as we know it

"If you believe in those four fundamental things, we are willing to talk to you," he said of the DA's conditions.

Steenhuisen said that he was pleased with the work the party had done in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I think we have run a great campaign here in KwaZulu-Natal. Our message of we get things done, I think, has resonated. A lot of municipalities in this province are in deep trouble like they are around the country. I think people are looking for hope and change.

He said:

They are looking for service delivery, a way to keep the lights on, a way to keep water in the taps and to keep their communities safe and a government that will be on their side spending money on them and not politicians.

'I have been involved with the DA my whole life'

Steenhuisen said he was not worried about his future in the DA after municipal elections, affirming that he would remain in the party for the rest of his life.

"I have been here in the DA and have been involved here (in Durban North) since I was 17. I have been voting here since 1994 at this very same voting station. This was my ward for 10 years when I was a councillor.

IN-DEPTH | Rainy weather in Cape Town could be 'really bad' for the DA - analyst

"I have been involved with the DA my whole life and will be involved with the DA until my dying day because I passionately believe that this party is the future for South Africans," he said.

He added: "Whatever the outcome for today is, the cause endures, meaning the hope never dies that we can bring our policies and principles to bear at a national government level, and that's the work we will all be doing and that I will certainly be doing until my dying day," he added.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.