1h ago

add bookmark

Steenhuisen open to coalitions, but with conditions

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen says he would open to coalitions, but under certain conditions.
  • He said that if fundamental principles aligned, he would consider coalitions.
  • Steenhuisen cast his vote in Durban North, where he was once a councillor.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says that he would be open to party coalitions, but only under certain conditions.

"We are going to go into this election and get as many DA votes in the ballot box and thereafter we will sit down and have a look at forming coalitions where we don't have a majority, but those coalitions will only be with parties that share our values and principles of non-racialism, respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, a social market economy and a capable state," he said on Monday.

Steenhuisen was addressing a contingent of journalists in Durban North where he cast his vote for the 2021 local government elections.

Adriaan Basson | The end of elite politics as we know it

"If you believe in those four fundamental things, we are willing to talk to you," he said of the DA's conditions.

Steenhuisen said that he was pleased with the work the party had done in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I think we have run a great campaign here in KwaZulu-Natal. Our message of we get things done, I think, has resonated. A lot of municipalities in this province are in deep trouble like they are around the country. I think people are looking for hope and change.

He said:

They are looking for service delivery, a way to keep the lights on, a way to keep water in the taps and to keep their communities safe and a government that will be on their side spending money on them and not politicians.

'I have been involved with the DA my whole life'

Steenhuisen said he was not worried about his future in the DA after municipal elections, affirming that he would remain in the party for the rest of his life.

"I have been here in the DA and have been involved here (in Durban North) since I was 17. I have been voting here since 1994 at this very same voting station. This was my ward for 10 years when I was a councillor.

IN-DEPTH | Rainy weather in Cape Town could be 'really bad' for the DA - analyst

"I have been involved with the DA my whole life and will be involved with the DA until my dying day because I passionately believe that this party is the future for South Africans," he said.

He added: "Whatever the outcome for today is, the cause endures, meaning the hope never dies that we can bring our policies and principles to bear at a national government level, and that's the work we will all be doing and that I will certainly be doing until my dying day," he added. 

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisendurbankwazulu-natalelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
68% - 1130 votes
No
32% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,794.89
+0.6%
Silver
24.05
+0.7%
Palladium
2,064.00
+2.9%
Platinum
1,060.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo