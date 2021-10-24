Steenhuisen says ANC closed the gate on opportunities as Ramaphosa ask for votes

DA leader John Steenhuisen took the party's municipal election campaign to Mogale City on Johannesburg's West Rand on Sunday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa spent most of his weekend campaigning in Limpopo.

South Africans head to the polls in just seven days to elect councillors and mayors.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says ANC-ruled municipalities have closed the gates on people's lives and livelihoods.

On Sunday, he was in Mogale City on Johannesburg's West Rand where he took to the stage dancing to amapiano hit track John Vuli Gate - which has become a key feature at campaign events where he speaks.

"Right now, Mogale City may as well have a huge, closed sign across it. Go look at the Krugersdorp Game Reserve, closed. Go look at the municipal swimming pool, closed. Go look at the municipal museum, closed. Go look at the taxi rank, closed. Go look at Brickvale housing development, closed. Go look Dr Motlana housing development, closed," Steenhuisen said.

READ | Amid song and dance, DA bullish about Joburg

He added the municipality was a strategic council for the DA because it could win it.

"I'm John Vuli Gate, and I'm here to tell you that united, we can win Mogale City and open the gates of service delivery. Instead of being a place where young people can develop their talent and make their dreams come true, it is a place where the grass grows long, and dreams stop short. The consequences for the people of Mogale City are many."

Steenhuisen said talented young athletes have been denied the opportunity to train at a world-class facility.

"School children have been denied the opportunity to use this potentially amazing facility for interschool's athletics competitions.

"Residents have lost out because this stadium is a potential moneymaker for the municipality, which could have used that extra income to deliver more and better services to poorer communities. To tackle homelessness, drug abuse, crime," he added.

7 Days to the 2021 Local Government Elections.ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa continues with his campaign trail in Limpopo. He is addressing a Community meeting in Ward 31, Motholo Village. #BuildingBetterCommunities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/wwuU2cs66d — Fikile Mbalula |VOTE ANC (@MbalulaFikile) October 24, 2021

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was in Limpopo to persuade voters to support the party in the municipal elections.

"First ballot paper, vote ANC. Second ballot paper, vote ANC. Forward to victory, forward," he shouted to the cheers of supporters in Motholo Village.

On Sunday, EFF leaders were campaigning in the Eastern Cape, while the GOOD Party held motorcades in several Cape Town suburbs.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.