35m ago

add bookmark

Steenhuisen says ANC closed the gate on opportunities as Ramaphosa ask for votes

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen in Mogale City.
DA leader John Steenhuisen in Mogale City.
Supplied
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen took the party's municipal election campaign to Mogale City on Johannesburg's West Rand on Sunday.
  • ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa spent most of his weekend campaigning in Limpopo.
  • South Africans head to the polls in just seven days to elect councillors and mayors.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says ANC-ruled municipalities have closed the gates on people's lives and livelihoods.

On Sunday, he was in Mogale City on Johannesburg's West Rand where he took to the stage dancing to amapiano hit track John Vuli Gate - which has become a key feature at campaign events where he speaks.

"Right now, Mogale City may as well have a huge, closed sign across it. Go look at the Krugersdorp Game Reserve, closed. Go look at the municipal swimming pool, closed. Go look at the municipal museum, closed. Go look at the taxi rank, closed. Go look at Brickvale housing development, closed. Go look Dr Motlana housing development, closed," Steenhuisen said.

READ | Amid song and dance, DA bullish about Joburg

He added the municipality was a strategic council for the DA because it could win it.

"I'm John Vuli Gate, and I'm here to tell you that united, we can win Mogale City and open the gates of service delivery. Instead of being a place where young people can develop their talent and make their dreams come true, it is a place where the grass grows long, and dreams stop short. The consequences for the people of Mogale City are many."

Steenhuisen said talented young athletes have been denied the opportunity to train at a world-class facility.

"School children have been denied the opportunity to use this potentially amazing facility for interschool's athletics competitions.

"Residents have lost out because this stadium is a potential moneymaker for the municipality, which could have used that extra income to deliver more and better services to poorer communities. To tackle homelessness, drug abuse, crime," he added.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was in Limpopo to persuade voters to support the party in the municipal elections.

"First ballot paper, vote ANC. Second ballot paper, vote ANC. Forward to victory, forward," he shouted to the cheers of supporters in Motholo Village.

On Sunday, EFF leaders were campaigning in the Eastern Cape, while the GOOD Party held motorcades in several Cape Town suburbs.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanccyril ramaphosajohn steenhuisengautengjohannesburgelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
51% - 3012 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1225 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo