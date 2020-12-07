Steenhuisen's first shadow cabinet reshuffle

DA leader John Steenhuisen shuffled his shadow Cabinet last week.

The highest-profile move is placing Phumzile van Damme on "sabbatical".

He also changed the higher education and basic education portfolios.

Apart from the high profile replacement of Phumzile van Damme with Zakhele Mbhele as DA spokesperson for communications, DA leader John Steenhuisen's first shuffle of his "shadow cabinet" didn't have major surprises.

Mbhele, spokesperson on police in the Fifth Parliament, was the spokesperson on small business development after last year's election. He is replaced by Jan van De Villiers.

Van Damme is still indicated as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Communications.

Haniff Hoosen is moved to being spokesperson on the Auditor-General – De Villiers' previous position. Hoosen was previously spokesperson on Traditional Affairs and Cooperative Governance (Cogta). Hoosen's move meant a promotion for Cilliers Brink, who was previously deputy spokesperson on Cogta.

Steenhuisen also made changes in the education portfolios.

Previous spokesperson on higher education, science and technology Belinda Bozzoli died on Saturday. She is replaced by Chantel King as spokesperson on higher education, science and technology. Annelie Lotriet and Nomsa Marchesi will join King in the portfolio committee. Marchesi was the spokesperson on basic education.

ALSO READ | DA's Phumzile van Damme refuses to take sabbatical 'forced' on her by Steenhuisen

Bax Nodada, previously Bozzoli's deputy in higher education, is the new spokesperson on basic education, with Désirée van der Walt his deputy. Nodada is also Steenhuisen's parliamentary councillor, replacing Solly Malatsi, who remains as spokesperson on planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Van Damme, a highly effective MP who led the charge against the mismanagement of the SABC and whose work led to the downfall of Bell Pottinger, earlier this year indicated that she suffers from a chronic, functional neurological disorder.

While on medical leave, she continued her committee work.

Steenhuisen placed her on sabbatical until the end of March – something she didn't ask for.

According to Steenhuisen, this was out of concern for Van Damme's health.

Van Damme has since indicated that she will abide by this decision, adding the, "party and I will talk through my lawyers in 2021".

Appointing the members of the shadow cabinet is the parliamentary leader's prerogative. Until this shuffle, the spokespersons were in positions appointed by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.