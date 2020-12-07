49m ago

add bookmark

Steenhuisen's first shadow cabinet reshuffle

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Jan Gerber/News24)
DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen shuffled his shadow Cabinet last week.
  • The highest-profile move is placing Phumzile van Damme on "sabbatical".
  • He also changed the higher education and basic education portfolios.

Apart from the high profile replacement of Phumzile van Damme with Zakhele Mbhele as DA spokesperson for communications, DA leader John Steenhuisen's first shuffle of his "shadow cabinet" didn't have major surprises.

Mbhele, spokesperson on police in the Fifth Parliament, was the spokesperson on small business development after last year's election. He is replaced by Jan van De Villiers.

Van Damme is still indicated as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Communications.

Haniff Hoosen is moved to being spokesperson on the Auditor-General – De Villiers' previous position. Hoosen was previously spokesperson on Traditional Affairs and Cooperative Governance (Cogta). Hoosen's move meant a promotion for Cilliers Brink, who was previously deputy spokesperson on Cogta.

Steenhuisen also made changes in the education portfolios.

Previous spokesperson on higher education, science and technology Belinda Bozzoli died on Saturday. She is replaced by Chantel King as spokesperson on higher education, science and technology. Annelie Lotriet and Nomsa Marchesi will join King in the portfolio committee. Marchesi was the spokesperson on basic education.  

ALSO READ | DA's Phumzile van Damme refuses to take sabbatical 'forced' on her by Steenhuisen

Bax Nodada, previously Bozzoli's deputy in higher education, is the new spokesperson on basic education, with Désirée van der Walt his deputy. Nodada is also Steenhuisen's parliamentary councillor, replacing Solly Malatsi, who remains as spokesperson on planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Van Damme, a highly effective MP who led the charge against the mismanagement of the SABC and whose work led to the downfall of Bell Pottinger, earlier this year indicated that she suffers from a chronic, functional neurological disorder.

While on medical leave, she continued her committee work.

Steenhuisen placed her on sabbatical until the end of March – something she didn't ask for.

According to Steenhuisen, this was out of concern for Van Damme's health.

Van Damme has since indicated that she will abide by this decision, adding the, "party and I will talk through my lawyers in 2021".

Appointing the members of the shadow cabinet is the parliamentary leader's prerogative. Until this shuffle, the spokespersons were in positions appointed by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daphumzile van dammejohn steenhuisenpolitics
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 460 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 781 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo