47m ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch deaths: 'I wish there were more people like Leila' - Max du Preez mourns granddaughter

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The family of 18-year-old Leila Lees described her as loving, warm and vivacious.
  • Lees' body, along with that of Ethan Kirkland, was found in his vehicle, which was submerged in water on a vacant plot in Stellenbosch on Monday.
  • Her grandfather, Max du Preez, says the family has been left traumatised by her death.

The family of Leila Lees, the Stellenbosch resident whose body was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water on a vacant plot in Stellenbosch just a few metres from her home, has described her as loving, warm and vivacious.

Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland.

Max du Preez, editor of Vrye Weekblad, said he wished there were more people in the world like Lees, his granddaughter.

Lees and Ethan Kirkland's lifeless bodies were retrieved from an excavated plot of land in Stellenbosch near her home. They went missing on Friday night.

Following a massive search operation, their bodies were recovered on Monday after residents and Stellenbosch University students mobilised to find them.

A heartbroken Du Preez said the loss was a terrible blow for his daughter, Annene, and Leila's sister, Mila.

Leila Lees
Flowers left where Stellenbosch resident Leila Lees' body was found in a vehicle submerged in water on a vacant plot.
Flowers left at scene where bodies were found
Flowers were left where Stellenbosch resident Leila Lees' body was found in a vehicle submerged in water on a vacant plot.

READ | Bodies found in Stellenbosch quarry that of missing couple, police confirm

"Our family is very traumatised, and we are struggling to come to terms with Leila's death," he said.

He said:

I feel powerless that I cannot ease Annene and Mila's pain. How does a mother come to terms with the death of her 18-year-old child? How do I comfort my dear, dear daughter?

Du Preez said Annene had also lost her mother, Anne Marié, in a car accident a few years ago.

"The support and love of our wide circle of friends and Leila and Mila's many friends in Stellenbosch is greatly appreciated," Du Preez added.

Meanwhile, an impromptu memorial appeared in Stellenbosch as the town mourns the tragic deaths of the couple.

A photo of the two teens and bouquets of flowers were left on the corner of Bird and Paul Kruger streets after their bodies were recovered.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
leila leesmax du preezwestern capecape townsearch and rescueaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4384 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 12270 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
39% - 17653 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,644.90
-0.3%
Silver
18.93
-1.5%
Palladium
1,961.44
-0.5%
Platinum
917.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,794
+0.6%
All Share
65,340
+0.6%
Resource 10
60,977
-1.4%
Industrial 25
77,531
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,077
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

2h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

5h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo