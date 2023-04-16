Stellenbosch fallout: Madonsela, Jansen and 228 others distance themselves from calls for VC to quit

Members of the Stellenbosch University convocation are distancing themselves from a decision taken by the convocation's executive committee to call for the resignations of Professor Wim de Villiers.

The motion to get rid of De Villiers and registrar Ronel Retief comes after it emerged that De Villiers allegedly used his discretionary rights to secure placement for his relative at the university's medical school.

A council meeting will be held on Monday in which a panel is expected to be appointed to investigate the allegations.

Prominent members of Stellenbosch University's (SU) convocation have distanced themselves from a call for the resignation of Professor Wim de Villiers, the vice-chancellor, made by four members of the convocation's five-member executive committee.

The group of 230 Stellenbosch academics and former students include professors Thuli Madonsela, Jonathan Jansen and economist JP Landman.

A petition was circulated over the weekend opposing the call for the resignation of De Villiers and Dr Ronel Retief, the university's registrar, following a fallout over allegations of nepotism levelled against De Villiers.

The 230 convocation members have voiced their disagreement against the call in a 16 April letter addressed to the Stellenbosch University’s acting council chair, Dr Nicky Newton-King.

De Villiers is under fire after it emerged that he had used his discretionary right to secure a place for his wife's nephew in the university's medical school. Newton-King has since announced that De Villiers admitted to assisting a second family member to be placed at Stellenbosch.

Two weeks ago, the executive of the convocation adopted a motion of no confidence in De Villiers and also called for his immediate resignation and that of Retief, who allegedly advised him to place his family members.

A crucial council meeting will be held on Monday in which a panel is expected to be appointed to investigate the allegations against the vice-chancellor.

The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from stakeholders representing alumni, full-time academic staff of the university and former full-time academic staff of the university who have retired.

In a letter to Newton-King, the concerned group said it noted with deep concern the executive of the convocation's request that De Villiers and Retief resign from their respective positions.

It said it considers the lack of consultation with the SU's broader constituency regretful and regards the harm done to the university's reputation and integrity in a very serious light.

The group said:

We also question the timing of the decision and the manner in which it was communicated. We believe the executive of the convocation acted in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner when they requested Prof De Villiers and Dr Retief to resign.

The group said the "unilateral decision is a clear contravention of clause 51(6) of the Statute of SU, read with Rule 4.1.1. of the institutional rules of the convocation, which state that the executive committee gives effect to decisions of the convocation".

"Furthermore, this request is not the decision of convocation; it does not represent the majority of the student body, staff or alumni; and is not in SU's best interest," the group said.

The convocation said it was calling for a formal investigation into the allegations against De Villiers and Retief to establish the facts of the nepotism allegations before a motion of no confidence could be voted on.

It added that it did not think the executive committee acted in good faith and it therefore distanced itself from the executive convocation's "unlawful" decision on Friday (14 April).

In a statement to News24, the university said the convocation should have given the five-member convocation executive committee the authority to bring a motion of no confidence. This didn't happen.

News24 understands one member of the convocation executive had disagreed with the approach.

The university also revealed that the convocation executive committee did not consult with the convocation before distributing its statement.

The university added that the unpacking of the rector's discretionary placements, used to place his family members, would be robustly guided by the acting chairperson and the executive committee of council and would be properly ventilated and discussed at council so that an appropriate way forward was agreed to by council.

It further added that the council, the applicable forum for this discussion, was handling the matter.

Called for comment, advocate Jan Heunis, chairperson of the executive committee of the convocation, said he firmly believed that the motion was adopted consistently.

He said between annual general meetings, the executive committee represented the convocation and had in the past and would in future express itself on behalf of the convocation in respect of matters that were of interest to the university.

"I have no doubt that it enjoys the support of the vast majority of the members of the convocation," said Heunis.



