1h ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch farm attack: 3 accused are facing 5 charges

Murray Williams
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Banhoek Valley, over Helshoogte Pass from the university town of Stellenbosch, in the Cape Winelands. (Murray Williams, News24)
The Banhoek Valley, over Helshoogte Pass from the university town of Stellenbosch, in the Cape Winelands. (Murray Williams, News24)
  • Three men face five charges each, following a farm attack in Stellenbosch.
  • One of the charges includes the alleged attack on the elderly couple's animals. 
  • They are expected to apply for bail next week.

Three men accused of the latest farm attack in Stellenbosch will face up to five different charges – and are due to apply for bail next week.

It has also emerged that the farm owner, Raymond O'Grady, aged 77, was attacked with a hammer, and his farm animals were targeted too.

O'Grady and his wife, Betty, aged 72, were attacked at their famous farm, Hillcrest Berry Farm, shortly after 07h00 on Friday, 21 August, in the Banhoek Valley, east of Stellenbosch.

The picturesque hamlet includes the rural hamlets of Kylemore, Pniel, Boschendal wine estate and numerous other prestigious estates and wine farms.

Three men appeared in court on Monday after their arrest in swift police action at the weekend. They have been named as: Nomlise Siphule, Luthando Ngam and Moses Flephu, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The charges they face are house robbery, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, animal abuse – under the Animals Protection Act, for allegedly attacking farm dogs – and theft of a motor vehicle.

ALSO READ| Triple arrests after attack on farm outside Stellenbosch

After her husband was attacked, Betty O'Grady was allegedly taken by the attackers, in the couple's Toyota Hilux double-cab, up the Helshoogte Pass and down into Stellenbosch.

It is not clear what happened next. But a local security company said in a social media post that the bakkie had possibly triggered surveillance cameras in Stellenbosch, fitted with Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) software – and that this had influenced what took place next.

The bakkie was then driven to the Stellenbosch suburb of Kayamandi, where the attackers fled, leaving O'Grady in the bakkie. Because the vehicle was not ultimately stolen, prosecutors were considering an alternative charge of driving the bakkie without permission.

The men will remain behind bars until next Wednesday, when they are expected to apply for bail.

Related Links
Woman freed after early morning attack on farm outside Stellenbosch
Bail denied for alleged conman accused of making off with belongings of woman he befriended
Stellenbosch University to offer academic and psychosocial support to students
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 395 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

17h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.14
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.02)
Gold
1928.30
(-0.04)
Silver
26.52
(-0.22)
Platinum
929.00
(+1.41)
Brent Crude
45.45
(+1.58)
Palladium
2163.00
(+1.29)
All Share
56114.23
(-0.90)
Top 40
51767.88
(-0.94)
Financial 15
10451.95
(-0.06)
Industrial 25
75395.83
(+0.06)
Resource 10
55168.44
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo