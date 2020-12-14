44m ago

add bookmark

Murdered Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit's wife arrested after evading cops for 4 days

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stefan and Zurenah Smit.
Stefan and Zurenah Smit.
Rapport

The wife of murdered Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit has been arrested after evading authorities for four days, News24 understands.

Zurenah Smit was arrested early on Monday morning, sources confirmed.

Although he did not identify her, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the 54-year-old woman was "still being processed".

She is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, News24 reported that two men, understood to have worked closely with Smit, were arrested for his murder while a third suspect was still at large. The third suspect was believed to be a close relative.

READ | Stellenbosch wine farmer murder: Two suspects closely linked arrested, woman on the run

Smit, 62, was shot dead in a house robbery on Louiesenhof on 2 June 2019 when four armed suspects entered his home through an unlocked door while he, his wife, Zurenah, and a family friend were having dinner.

He was shot multiple times in the head and upper body. His wife and their guest were not injured.

The suspects were understood to have fled with only two cellphones and a handbag, bypassing security measures such as a double fencing system, electric fence and barbed wire.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 4597 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4215 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1760 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(+0.00)
ZAR/GBP
20.14
(-0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.08)
Gold
1826.03
(-0.62)
Silver
23.75
(-0.68)
Platinum
1015.00
(-0.39)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2318.00
(+0.52)
All Share
59481.42
(+0.12)
Top 40
54514.42
(+0.10)
Financial 15
12038.83
(+2.45)
Industrial 25
79029.73
(-0.79)
Resource 10
56864.13
(+0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo