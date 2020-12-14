Murdered Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit's wife arrested after evading cops for 4 days

The wife of murdered Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit has been arrested after evading authorities for four days, News24 understands.

Zurenah Smit was arrested early on Monday morning, sources confirmed.

Although he did not identify her, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the 54-year-old woman was "still being processed".

She is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, News24 reported that two men, understood to have worked closely with Smit, were arrested for his murder while a third suspect was still at large. The third suspect was believed to be a close relative.

READ | Stellenbosch wine farmer murder: Two suspects closely linked arrested, woman on the run

Smit, 62, was shot dead in a house robbery on Louiesenhof on 2 June 2019 when four armed suspects entered his home through an unlocked door while he, his wife, Zurenah, and a family friend were having dinner.

He was shot multiple times in the head and upper body. His wife and their guest were not injured.

The suspects were understood to have fled with only two cellphones and a handbag, bypassing security measures such as a double fencing system, electric fence and barbed wire.

