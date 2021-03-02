Stellenbosch mountain fire 99% contained - municipality

The fire which raged for days in the Stellenbosch mountains has been 99% contained, the Cape Winelands District Municipality confirmed on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said light rains aided firefighting and mopping-up efforts.

"The areas from Jonkershoek Valley through to Blaauwklippen Road have been fully contained. Monitoring operations will continue for the next 24 to 48 hours."

A small smouldering area in the Banhoek Kloof was, however, proving difficult to contain, she said.

"This is due to the inaccessibility of the area. Ground teams will stay in this area to manage flare-ups and continue with mopping-up operations."

On Monday, firefighting and ground teams managed to contain most of the active fire lines in the Jonkershoek Valley overnight.

"The incident command reported that the wind did not pick up in the late evening, as was predicted, which, in turn, allowed them to troop a few teams into the higher peaks," Otto said.

"These ground teams spent the night focusing their efforts on the accessible fire lines and continued with mopping-up operations."

There had been no of loss of life, livelihood or damage to property.

