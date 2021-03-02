54m ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch mountain fire 99% contained - municipality

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Smoke from a Franschhoek fire blows over Somerset West on 26 February. (Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images)
Smoke from a Franschhoek fire blows over Somerset West on 26 February. (Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images)

The fire which raged for days in the Stellenbosch mountains has been 99% contained, the Cape Winelands District Municipality confirmed on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said light rains aided firefighting and mopping-up efforts.

"The areas from Jonkershoek Valley through to Blaauwklippen Road have been fully contained. Monitoring operations will continue for the next 24 to 48 hours."

A small smouldering area in the Banhoek Kloof was, however, proving difficult to contain, she said.

"This is due to the inaccessibility of the area. Ground teams will stay in this area to manage flare-ups and continue with mopping-up operations."

READ HERE | Stellenbosch, Franschhoek fire: 2 firefighters injured, but progress in bringing blaze under control

On Monday, firefighting and ground teams managed to contain most of the active fire lines in the Jonkershoek Valley overnight.

"The incident command reported that the wind did not pick up in the late evening, as was predicted, which, in turn, allowed them to troop a few teams into the higher peaks," Otto said.

"These ground teams spent the night focusing their efforts on the accessible fire lines and continued with mopping-up operations."

There had been no of loss of life, livelihood or damage to property.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capestellenboschfire
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3075 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2125 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2975 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.64)
Gold
1724.44
(+0.01)
Silver
26.11
(-1.43)
Platinum
1181.16
(-0.37)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2339.29
(+0.15)
All Share
68034.31
(+0.74)
Top 40
62608.03
(+0.81)
Financial 15
12668.28
(+1.70)
Industrial 25
88894.15
(+0.92)
Resource 10
69125.38
(+0.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo