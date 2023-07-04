7h ago

Share

Stellenbosch nepotism: VC apologises only for 'error of judgement', inquiry finds no breach

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers maintained, throughout the inquiry into nepotism allegations against him, that he acted in good faith. File image.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers maintained, throughout the inquiry into nepotism allegations against him, that he acted in good faith. File image.
Archives/Leánne Stander
  • Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, told the inquiry probing nepotism allegations he acted in good faith. 
  • In a 49-page report, seen by News24, the panel recommended that the rector's discretionary placement be discontinued. 
  • The findings were presented during a council meeting on Saturday.

Stellenbosch University (SU) rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers maintained throughout the inquiry into nepotism allegations against him that he acted in good faith. 

This was revealed in a 49-page report, which News24 has seen, by the panel that cleared De Villiers of misconduct in the nepotism scandal that divided the university's convocation over a call for him to be fired.

The findings of the investigation - led by retired Justice Carole Lewis and council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman – was presented to the university's council on Saturday.

The panel found that there was no serious misconduct by De Villiers which warranted his removal from office. It said De Villiers did not breach the institution's rules or policies, but that he made a "deplorable error of judgement" and showed a "lack of ethical insight" when he used his discretion to admit two of his wife's nephews to the university.

News24 can now report that De Villiers, who was accompanied by two legal representatives of his own through the inquiry, emphasised to the panel that he had acted in good faith.

Notably, the report also stated that De Villiers regretted a statement distributed in the SU newsletter and sent to the university's council admitting that he made an error of judgement regarding the rector's discretionary placements (RDP).

The statement was drafted by the then acting chair of council, Dr Nicky Newton-King, on the advice of the chancellor, Justice Edwin Cameron.

“He had insisted that the statement be corrected to reflect that he regretted the circumstances and the tumult that it had caused but did not admit to an error of judgement,” the report said. 

Furthermore, De Villiers also took grave exception that his exercising his discretionary right for placements for his wife's relatives who are white men was viewed as anti-transformative.

READ | Stellenbosch University convocation president Jan Heunis has resigned

This was an accusation that was levelled by then convocation president Jan Heunis and raised in a complaint in emails about the unfairness of the process. 

“It was indeed made by many critics who voiced their views via the media, especially social media. The rector considered that opinion to be totally false and unacceptable,” the report reads.

The report then pointed out that De Villiers had said in his inaugural address that his vision was to turn SU into a multilingual African university of excellence.

“He had achieved much of that: there were in 2023 more postgraduate students than undergraduates, the majority of whom were not ‘white’; he had fundraised significantly and had ensured a transformed and diverse student body. SU had made significant strides in ensuring diversity since he had taken office.”

De Villiers also told the inquiry that he was placed in an unenviable position and had no protection.

The report also stated: 

The decision was his alone, and he believed that he needed a senior person in the rectorate (perhaps a senior legal counsel) to advise on placements and other matters.

The report stated that the general view of all SU staff interviewed or who made submissions was that De Villiers should not have any discretionary power to place applicants for degrees. However, there was a view that some discretion was needed in the selection process.

In statement issued by SU on Saturday, the university's council said De Villiers apologised and even though he may have been permitted to make these allocations under the RDP guidelines, it was an error of judgement to fail to recognise the ethical implications of such a decision, the perception this would cause and the impact this would have on SU, management and the many stakeholders concerned.

De Villiers is set to face “appropriate financial consequences” still to be determined by the council.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywim de villierswestern capecape townuniversitieshigher education
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1389 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4254 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 86 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.70
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.75
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
920.48
+0.1%
Palladium
1,247.55
-0.9%
Gold
1,930.36
+0.5%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,998
+0.1%
All Share
76,303
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,121
+0.1%
Industrial 25
105,824
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,143
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

36m ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

37m ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo