Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers cleared of nepotism allegations, but faces financial consequences

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • An investigation into nepotism allegations against Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers found that there was no misconduct that warranted his removal from office. 
  • The probe, led by retired Justice Carole Lewis and council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman, presented its findings during a council sitting on Saturday.
  • Council decided that De Villiers should face an appropriate financial consequence.

An investigation into nepotism allegations has found that Stellenbosch University's (SU) rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, did not breach the institution's rules or policies.

The report's findings were released on Saturday.

The probe was led by retired Justice Carole Lewis and council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman.

They presented its findings during a council sitting.

The panel found there was no serious misconduct (in terms of section 42(3) of the SU Statute) by De Villiers to warrant his removal from office.

"When exercising his Rector's Discretionary Placement (RDP), he did not breach a rule or policy of the university and did not act dishonestly in making the discretionary placements such as to lead to a breakdown of trust between SU and the rector, rendering his continued employment intolerable," the findings said. 

Section 42(3) of the SU Statute states: 

The council may dismiss the rector from office by a two-thirds majority vote of all the members of the council on the grounds of a serious violation of the law, serious misconduct, or incapacity due to poor work performance or ill health or injury.

During the council sitting, it was decided that an apology tendered by De Villiers during the council meeting be made public.

It was also decided the chairperson and vice chairperson of the council consider the outcome of the council meeting and the appropriate financial consequence. 

Council chair Nicky Newton-King, said: "As a university community, we welcome the opportunity for scrutiny and reflection.

"Council has devoted considerable time and effort in investigating the allegations in a thorough and independent process and has discussed the outcome of the investigation robustly.

"Council accepted and appreciated the rector’s unconditional apology for his error of judgement and the impact this has had on the institution and all the people involved. Both the rector and the university have learnt valuable lessons in the process."

The appointment of the panel came after growing discontent after it emerged that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for his wife's nephew at the university's medical school. 

READ | 'Historic': Stellenbosch chose inclusion, say convocation members after extraordinary vote

The committee started the investigation in mid-May. 

The committee investigated the facts underlying the motion, including allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of related rules in relation to De Villiers' discretionary placement of family members at the university.

Rapport revealed in April that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for his wife's nephew at the university's medical school.

This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted.

After this was questioned, De Villiers withdrew his nephew's placement.

The DA's Stellenbosch constituency head and council member, Leon Schreiber, said: "It is important that council has confirmed the basic facts of the case and unanimously made known its displeasure with the lack of ethical insight on the part of the rector, including by imposing financial consequences and accepting the Lewis committee report's recommendation for a public apology.

"It is only by sticking to principle at all times and by holding executives to account that we can prevent institutions from being subverted and hollowed out. This is a responsibility I will continue to take seriously as a member of council at this university."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
