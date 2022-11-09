Stellenbosch University admits need to revise residence culture after Khampepe report

Stellenbosch University has admitted that it needs to relook the culture at its residences.

It follows a report by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe into alleged racism at the university.

Khampepe says there's a toxic and exclusionary culture in many residences at the university.

Stellenbosch University conceded that there is a need to relook the culture of its residences across the campus.

This after a report into alleged racism at the institution was released this week.

The 184-page report by Sisi Khampepe, a retired Constitutional Court judge, made several findings regarding the culture at residences.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the university's deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, said there was a need to relook the culture in its residences.

"The division for student affairs initiated a process last year with regards to the entire student life, especially student life within the residency space. This is part of a series of task teams that was put together to look at all the aspects of student life on our campuses," he said.

Ramjugernath said new regulations had been formed for residence heads.

"The residence rules have been revised extensively as a result of that. There are regulations that have been developed with regards to the appointment of residence heads and the responsibility of residence heads," he stressed.

Khampepe said students' experiences indicated that despite progress and reform being achieved in some residences, a toxic and exclusionary culture still existed in many residences and communities.

"There is a perception among black students that this culture favours Afrikaans preferences and fails to cater to diversity.

"This results in racial segregation in residences. In addition, black students also experience subtle and underhanded racism and exclusionary acts both in community and faculty environments," the report reads.

Khampepe's inquiry into racism was established after former student Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk and belongings at their Huis Marais residence back in May.

Du Toit was later found guilty of contravening the university's rules and expelled.

The university on Wednesday briefed the media following the release of the report.

Regarding Huis Marais, Khampepe recommended that the residence be converted into a mixed-gender residence.

She also stressed in her report that there was a pervasive drinking culture and alcohol abuse problem at the university, which had exacerbated the problems in residences.