40m ago

Share

Stellenbosch University convocation holds extraordinary meeting over handling of nepotism claims

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • The Stellenbosch University convocation will meet for an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 1 June.
  • Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after allegations of nepotism surfaced against Professor Wim de Villiers.
  • The invite was sent out on Friday to alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

Two motions against members of the Stellenbosch University convocation executive committee are expected to be heard in an extraordinary meeting set down for Thursday, 1 June.

The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee over its handling of nepotism claims against Rector and Vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the information pertaining to the meeting was distributed on Friday.

READ | It can wait till June, Stellenbosch University Convocation executive tells members in a firing mood 

News24 previously reported the university has been in turmoil after reports emerged that De Villiers used his discretionary powers - which allow him to make three placements annually - to give two relatives study places in the medical faculty.

The second placement was withdrawn.

The university's council appointed a three-member panel, headed by retired Justice Carole Lewis, to investigate De Villiers.

However, the convocation executive committee came under fire from some convocation members because it called for De Villiers to step down amid the probe into the nepotism allegations.

Prominent members of the convocation distanced themselves from the executive committee's decision.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

Soon after, a scathing letter written by Dr Louise van Rhyn and supported by 246 convocation members requested the urgent convening of an extraordinary meeting where they wanted to consider and vote on a no-confidence motion in executive members, except for its vice president, Rudi Buys.

In a follow-up letter, Van Rhyn requested the extraordinary meeting be held no later than 24 May.

The letter accused the executive committee of acting in "an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner", as well as acting "in bad faith" and without a mandate.

Conversely, a second motion called for only Buys to vacate his position and for a new vice president of the executive committee to be elected.

In a letter authored by Daniël Rus on 16 May, and supported by 135 convocation members, he accused Buys of staging a campaign against executive committee members in the media, sowing division and damaging the image of the university.

Convocation president Dr Jan Heunis previously said it was his responsibility to convene the extraordinary meeting within a reasonable time, which was best suited after the report by the three-member panel was released.

Heunis dismissed Van Rhyn's letter as "noise" and supported the call for De Villiers to resign.

READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

The extraordinary meeting invite sent out, which News24 has seen, indicated that convocation members could attend in person or online but would need to register to attend.  

"As this is an extraordinary meeting under section 3 of the Convocation meeting procedures rules, all motions and agenda items have already been submitted, and no additional points or motions may be added," the invite said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sustellenboschwestern capeeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2131 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,062.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,513.00
0.0%
Gold
1,977.90
0.0%
Silver
23.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,985
+0.7%
All Share
78,176
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,370
+1.2%
Industrial 25
108,475
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,866
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo