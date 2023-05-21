Stellenbosch University convocation holds extraordinary meeting over handling of nepotism claims

The Stellenbosch University convocation will meet for an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 1 June.

Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after allegations of nepotism surfaced against Professor Wim de Villiers.

The invite was sent out on Friday to alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

Two motions against members of the Stellenbosch University convocation executive committee are expected to be heard in an extraordinary meeting set down for Thursday, 1 June.

The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee over its handling of nepotism claims against Rector and Vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the information pertaining to the meeting was distributed on Friday.

News24 previously reported the university has been in turmoil after reports emerged that De Villiers used his discretionary powers - which allow him to make three placements annually - to give two relatives study places in the medical faculty.

The second placement was withdrawn.

The university's council appointed a three-member panel, headed by retired Justice Carole Lewis, to investigate De Villiers.

However, the convocation executive committee came under fire from some convocation members because it called for De Villiers to step down amid the probe into the nepotism allegations.

Prominent members of the convocation distanced themselves from the executive committee's decision.

Soon after, a scathing letter written by Dr Louise van Rhyn and supported by 246 convocation members requested the urgent convening of an extraordinary meeting where they wanted to consider and vote on a no-confidence motion in executive members, except for its vice president, Rudi Buys.

In a follow-up letter, Van Rhyn requested the extraordinary meeting be held no later than 24 May.

The letter accused the executive committee of acting in "an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner", as well as acting "in bad faith" and without a mandate.

Conversely, a second motion called for only Buys to vacate his position and for a new vice president of the executive committee to be elected.

In a letter authored by Daniël Rus on 16 May, and supported by 135 convocation members, he accused Buys of staging a campaign against executive committee members in the media, sowing division and damaging the image of the university.

Convocation president Dr Jan Heunis previously said it was his responsibility to convene the extraordinary meeting within a reasonable time, which was best suited after the report by the three-member panel was released.

Heunis dismissed Van Rhyn's letter as "noise" and supported the call for De Villiers to resign.

The extraordinary meeting invite sent out, which News24 has seen, indicated that convocation members could attend in person or online but would need to register to attend.

"As this is an extraordinary meeting under section 3 of the Convocation meeting procedures rules, all motions and agenda items have already been submitted, and no additional points or motions may be added," the invite said.



