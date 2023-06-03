Stellenbosch University convocation president Jan Heunis has resigned with immediate effect.

Advocate Jan Heunis, SC, has resigned from the Stellenbosch University council with immediate effect following the outcome of the Stellenbosch University Convocation meeting on Thursday evening. Nicky Newton-King, Chair of the Council, has thanked him for his service.

"Dr Heunis has given many years of service to the university, on convocation and on Council, and I thank him for this. I wish him well,” Newton-King said.

The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen told News24 Heunis resigned from council on Saturday. Heunis, and most of his executive committee have been voted out after convocation members voted on a motion to remove them over their handling of nepotism claims against rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

The first motion of no confidence excluded vice-president Rudi Buys. However, Buys was the sole subject of a second motion of no confidence, which failed to garner sufficient votes.

That motion stemmed from allegations that Buys was behind a media campaign against executive committee members in the convocation, sowing division and damaging the university's image.

News24 previously reported that after an auditing process, the first motion was adopted after it received 1 559 votes, with 811 members of the convocation voting against it. Twenty-eight people abstained from voting.

There were 943 votes in favour of the second motion, with 1 312 ballots against it. Ninety-eight people abstained.

The vote outcome means that Buys remains but that Heunis and the executive committee go.

"The members of the executive committee, excluding the vice-president, will now vacate their positions. The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired," SU said in a statement.

The executive committee comprises five elected representatives who oversee the convocation's operations and act as a bridge between the convocation membership and the university's management. Last month, allegations that De Villiers had used his discretionary powers – which allow him to make three placements annually – to give two relatives spots in the medical faculty surfaced.

The second placement was withdrawn.

The first motion was based on allegations that the executive had called for the resignation of De Villiers and the registrar without consulting its members.

It was further alleged that the executive committee acted in bad faith and contrary to the convocation statute and rules. Those rules require the executive to give effect to decisions of convocation.

"The behaviour and utterances of convocation's elected members to council, specifically Jan Heunis and Leon Schreiber, is questionable, and convocation calls upon the institutional bodies, particularly council, to take steps to discipline and, to the extent that it is within its power to do so, to relieve Jan Heunis and Leon Schreiber of their roles and duties as council members, including through removal, as a matter of urgency," convocation members said in a letter to Heunis.

The convocation further advised Buys to perform the functions of the executive until a new one is elected.

"SU confirms that due process has been followed and trusts that all members of the convocation will abide by these outcomes. The university will continue to provide administrative and logistical assistance to support the convocation wherever required," SU added.