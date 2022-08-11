Stellenbosch University mourns the loss of another student

Stellenbosch University was rocked by the death of another student.

The university confirmed the death of a 20-year-old student at the Simonsberg men's residence.

The student is believed to have taken his own life.

Stellenbosch University is mourning the loss of another student, the second in a space of just over two weeks.

The university confirmed the death of 20-year-old Ky Rowe, who died on Tuesday at the Simonsberg men's residence.

According to information, Rowe is believed to have taken his own life, mere weeks after another 20-year-old, a second-year BSc chemistry student, Siphokazi Ntozini, was found dead at the Heemstede women's residence on 23 July.

The university's senior director of student affairs, Choice Makhetha, said they mourned the loss of another student.

"With the passing of Ms Siphokazi Ntozini, a resident of the Heemstede residence, still fresh in our minds, the campus community now grieves the loss of another young person from our midst," she said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an inquest had been opened for further investigation.

"This office can confirm that a death inquest case was registered at Stellenbosch SAPS after the body of a 20-year-old male was discovered at a hostel in Merriman Street, Stellenbosch," Twigg said.

Makhetha said the university had extended its condolences to the family.

READ | Stellenbosch University student expelled after disciplinary committee finds him guilty of sexual misconduct

"We assure the family of the support of the SU community. We are also thinking of the student's friends and co-residents in Simonsberg, who need to deal with losing a friend," she said. Staff members of ER24 and the SU Centre for Student Counselling and Development counselled students and staff of the residence on Tuesday evening.

The university said it would continue to provide support in the days to come, adding that they had been in contact with the family.

"As was the case with Ms Ntozini, we now need to provide the student's family and friends the space and time to deal with their loss. I again strongly encourage any student needing counselling to contact the university's 24-hour crisis service.

"As a university community, we will be amplifying the support structures available to students and investigating where further support is required as a matter of urgency," she said.

In a Facebook post, the Simonsberg men's residence said: "Rest in peace, Ky. Your warm presence and kind smile will be greatly missed. To footy in the quad, to football under the night lights, long conversations and many more memories. Thank you for sharing a part of your life with us. Our prayers and thoughts goes out to Ky's family and friends during this difficult time."