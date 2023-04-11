Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' claims: Another relative of VC gets 'discretionary' placement

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villers has approved the placement of a second family member at the university.

De Villers is being accused of violating the university's policy on admission and nepotism.

He is expected to face a motion of no confidence soon.

The dust had barely settled on Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villers' approving placement for a family member when it emerged that a second family member was placed to study there without him disclosing it to the council.



Last week, reports emerged that De Villers used his discretionary rights to secure a place for Charlie Linnegar, the nephew of his wife Catherine.

This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted to the same course.

A statement released by the university over the weekend said they had followed a clearly defined admissions policy, with guidelines on discretionary placements implemented since 2018.

However, this approach was currently being reviewed "to address any possible shortcomings".

"The Rector maintains that though he acted in good faith and consistent with the current guidelines, he acknowledges and regrets the turmoil that the publicised incident has caused," the university said.

While no details of the second family member have been revealed, the university council's acting chairperson, Nicky Newton-King, sent an internal circular to staff last week confirming the admission of a second relative under the discretionary programme. She said: In follow-up to my email to you on 1 April, I wanted to let you know that the Rector and Vice-Chancellor have drawn my attention to the fact that he used his discretion under the Rector’s Discretionary Placement (RDP) to place another relative into a programme at SU. Our investigation continues as I write. Newton-King said there was very little documentation on the principles and procedures that guided discretionary placements over the years, and that the current rector and registrar had attempted to improve this by setting guidelines. READ | DA, student organisation to haul Stellenbosch University to court over its language policy "SU also has a nepotism policy which is administered by the Human Resources Department (not Student Administration) and has been understood by the Rector to apply to the placement of staff and procurement matters and not to admissions (including the RDPs) which fall within the Registrar’s ambit," she said. In my view, the circumstances of the Rector’s exercise of his discretion are complex and require detailed consideration in a manner that is fair to both the University and the Rector. At our meeting on 17 April, I will update the council and recommend to the council the appropriate next steps for discussion by council.



The university's admission policy states that a rector may, after consultation with the deans, request that students be allowed to study a "mainstream or extended degree programme". Next week, De Villers will face a motion of no confidence during a council meeting over the placement saga.

The nepotism allegations against him come hot on the heels of a scathing report from the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans in some residences during the welcoming week.

The SAHRC found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

This after the DA and FF Plus had filed a complaint with the SAHRC in March 2021.



