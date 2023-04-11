47m ago

Share

Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' claims: Another relative of VC gets 'discretionary' placement

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna, Gallo Images, Beeld
  • Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villers has approved the placement of a second family member at the university. 
  • De Villers is being accused of violating the university's policy on admission and nepotism. 
  • He is expected to face a motion of no confidence soon. 

The dust had barely settled on Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villers' approving placement for a family member when it emerged that a second family member was placed to study there without him disclosing it to the council. 

Last week, reports emerged that De Villers used his discretionary rights to secure a place for Charlie Linnegar, the nephew of his wife Catherine.

This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted to the same course.

A statement released by the university over the weekend said they had followed a clearly defined admissions policy, with guidelines on discretionary placements implemented since 2018. 

READ | Stellenbosch University violated rights of Afrikaans-speaking students and must apologise - SAHRC

However, this approach was currently being reviewed "to address any possible shortcomings".

"The Rector maintains that though he acted in good faith and consistent with the current guidelines, he acknowledges and regrets the turmoil that the publicised incident has caused," the university said. 

While no details of the second family member have been revealed, the university council's acting chairperson, Nicky Newton-King, sent an internal circular to staff last week confirming the admission of a second relative under the discretionary programme.  

She said:

In follow-up to my email to you on 1 April, I wanted to let you know that the Rector and Vice-Chancellor have drawn my attention to the fact that he used his discretion under the Rector’s Discretionary Placement (RDP) to place another relative into a programme at SU. Our investigation continues as I write.

Newton-King said there was very little documentation on the principles and procedures that guided discretionary placements over the years, and that the current rector and registrar had attempted to improve this by setting guidelines. 

READ | DA, student organisation to haul Stellenbosch University to court over its language policy

"SU also has a nepotism policy which is administered by the Human Resources Department (not Student Administration) and has been understood by the Rector to apply to the placement of staff and procurement matters and not to admissions (including the RDPs) which fall within the Registrar’s ambit," she said.

In my view, the circumstances of the Rector’s exercise of his discretion are complex and require detailed consideration in a manner that is fair to both the University and the Rector. At our meeting on 17 April, I will update the council and recommend to the council the appropriate next steps for discussion by council.


The university's admission policy states that a rector may, after consultation with the deans, request that students be allowed to study a "mainstream or extended degree programme".

Next week, De Villers will face a motion of no confidence during a council meeting over the placement saga.

The nepotism allegations against him come hot on the heels of a scathing report from the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans in some residences during the welcoming week.

The SAHRC found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

This after the DA and FF Plus had filed a complaint with the SAHRC in March 2021.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywim de villiersstellenboschwestern capeeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the re-election of Helen Zille as DA federal council chair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The DA needs Zille or it will lose legacy members
47% - 43 votes
It was a missed opportunity to inspire and renew
53% - 49 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.92
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
996.71
-1.0%
Palladium
1,434.92
-2.2%
Gold
1,999.60
+0.4%
Silver
24.96
+0.3%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,749
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo