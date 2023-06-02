Stellenbosch University nepotism claims: Motion of no-confidence in convocation committee under way

Stellenbosch University convocation members have begun voting on two motions.

One is a no-confidence motion in all executive committee members, except vice-president Rudi Buys, for its h andling of nepotism claims against rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

The second is a no-confidence motion in Buys for an alleged media campaign against executive committee members.

The Stellenbosch University convocation has begun voting on two motions, following an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Convocation members met in person in Stellenbosch and online to vote on a motion of no confidence in the convocation executive committee, which came under fire for its handling of nepotism claims against rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.

The convocation, which forms part of the university community, is drawn from alumni, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff of the university who have since retired.

The executive committee comprises five elected representatives who oversee the convocation's operations and act as a bridge between the convocation membership and the university's management.

News24 previously reported on allegations that De Villiers had used his discretionary powers – which allow him to make three placements annually – to give two relatives spots in the medical faculty. The second placement was withdrawn.

A three-member panel, headed by retired Justice Carole Lewis, was appointed by the university's council to investigate De Villiers.

The executive committee was lambasted by some convocation members because it called on De Villiers to step down amid the probe into the nepotism allegations.

A group of members requested the urgent extraordinary meeting to consider and vote on the no-confidence motion in all the executive members, except for its vice-president, Rudi Buys.

Conversely, the second motion calls on only Buys to vacate his position and for the election of a new vice-president of the executive committee.



This follows accusations that Buys was behind a campaign against executive committee members in the media, sowing division and damaging the image of the university.

The outcome of the votes is expected to be finalised on Friday evening.



