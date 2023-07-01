40m ago

Stellenbosch University nepotism report completed, council to meet

Marvin Charles
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • The Stellenbosch University council is expected to meet on Saturday to discuss the findings into allegations of nepotism involving Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers. 
  • The probe, led by retired Justice Carole Lewis and council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman, has been wrapped up. 
  • A motion of no confidence will also be tabled in De Villiers. 

The Stellenbosch University council is expected to meet on Saturday to discuss the findings of a probe into allegations of nepotism surrounding Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers. 

The investigation, led by retired Justice Carole Lewis and council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman – has been wrapped and they will present its findings to the council this weekend. 

The committee started the investigation in mid-May. 

"The Stellenbosch University council will meet on 1 July to discuss the report from the Lewis Committee report and the motion. Further communication will follow the meeting," the university said.

In April, the DA's Stellenbosch constituency head and council member, Leon Schreiber, tabled a motion of no confidence in De Villiers. 

The council agreed the matter should be referred to a committee of three people to investigate the allegations. 

Rapport revealed in April that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for his wife's nephew at the university's medical school.

This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted.

After this was questioned, De Villiers withdrew his nephew's placement.

The committee investigated the facts underlying the motion, including allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of related rules in relation to De Villiers' discretionary placement of family members at the university.

The committee will report its findings to the council and provide recommendations. 

The nepotism allegations come hot on the heels of a report by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans at some residences during the welcoming week.

The SAHRC found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

This after the DA and FF Plus filed a complaint with the SAHRC in March 2021.

The council has also now decided to review the discretionary placement policy in its totality.

