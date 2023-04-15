9m ago

Share

Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' scandal: Alumni told not to share motion of no confidence in VC

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • Stellenbosch University's convocation has been left fuming after it emerged that its motion of no confidence in vice-chancellor and rector Wim de Villiers was blocked.
  • In a leaked email seen by News24, the university's alumni said they were unable to distribute the motion to members. 
  • This as De Villiers faces mounting pressure following allegations of nepotism for violating the university's policy on admissions.

The Stellenbosch University convocation's motion of no confidence in vice-chancellor and rector Wim de Villiers was blocked from being distributed to members. 

On Friday evening, it emerged that an official instruction was given to the university's alumni not to distribute the motion a few hours after it had been adopted. 

In a leaked email seen by News24 after the motion had been adopted by the executive committee of the university's convocation, the president of the convocation, advocate Jan Heunis, said he had asked the registrar, Dr Ronel Retief, to ensure that the accompanying decision of the committee was distributed. 

"I asked Dr Retief to ensure that the accompanying decision of the Executive Committee of the Convocation, which was unanimously accepted this morning, must be sent to all members of the convocation without delay. Please confirm that this has been done," the email sent on Thursday afternoon said. 

In response to Heunis, Alumni Relations Manager Shaun Stuart wrote: "Unfortunately, I was unable to send out the email to members of the Convocation, as I was instructed to send it to the Acting Chairman of the Council, Nicky Newton-King, to escalate and await further guidance before proceeding."

The convocation adopted a motion of no confidence in De Villiers following allegations of nepotism that emerged over the past few weeks. 

The motion calls for De Villiers and Retief to resign before the council's meeting, which is expected to take place on Monday.

"The executive committee of the Stellenbosch University [SU] convocation requests that the rector and the registrar of SU resign from their respective positions in view thereof that they are apparently not able to deny their involvement in a serious instance of nepotism, and that such behaviour is particularly unacceptable given the extreme levels of corrupt leadership in our country," the motion reads. 

READ | Embattled vice-chancellor Phakeng leaves UCT with R12m golden handshake

The committee added that, if De Villiers failed to resign from his position before the meeting of the council, it was requested - in accordance with the demands of ethical leadership, governance, and the best interests of the university - that appropriate steps be taken.

Last week, reports emerged that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for Charlie Linnegar, the nephew of his wife Catherine.

This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted in the same course.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that a second family member had been placed at the university without De Villiers disclosing it to the council. 

While no details of the second family member have been revealed, Newton-King sent an internal circular to staff last week confirming the admission of a second relative under the discretionary programme.  

The university's admission policy states that a rector may, after consultation with the deans, request students be allowed to study a "mainstream or extended degree programme".

He is scheduled to face a motion of no confidence during a council meeting over the placement saga.

The nepotism allegations against him come hot on the heels of a scathing report from the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans in some residences during the welcoming week.

The SAHRC found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

This was after the DA and FF Plus filed a complaint with the commission in March 2021.

On Friday evening, the university said it had noted the statement and opinions of the executive committee of the convocation, but emphasised the matter would be on the council meeting's agenda on Monday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywim de villierswestern capecape towneducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 2538 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 1226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,044.59
-0.1%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo