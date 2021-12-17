Stellenbosch University nightwatchman becomes first black South African man to obtain PhD in viticulture

Andries Daniels, 40, has become the first black South African man to receive a PhD in viticulture.

While finishing his undergraduate degree, he worked as a nightwatchman at the university.

His family from Kimberley attended his graduation ceremony.

Two weeks after turning 40, Andries Daniels received a PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University (SU). According to the institution, this makes him the first black South African man to obtain a doctorate in this field.

Daniels, who worked as a nightwatchman on the campus, described the achievement as "very overwhelming". According to him, it has taken far too long for a person of colour to acquire a PhD in the field, considering how long viticulture has been in South Africa.

"I mean, Jan van Riebeeck arrived in the Cape in 1652. So it basically took 350 years for a native African or South African to become the first person who can say, 'I am actually a doctor in this'," said Daniels.

While finishing his undergraduate degree, Daniels worked as a nightwatchman at SU's Visual Arts building. His mother was a single parent and didn't have a steady income as a domestic worker.

"Because I knew I wanted to make something of my life when the opportunity arose for me to get a job, even if it was as a nightwatchman, I took it with both hands," he said.

ARC

His PhD research entailed the use of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), a non-destructive technique he used to predict the internal and external quality of table grapes.

"The internal qualities refer to the chemical aspects of (the grapes), like the sugar, concentration, acidity, and pH. I also added a new parameter, which basically has to do with the sensitivity of the tongue towards acidity. Our tongues are much more sensitive to acid than they are to sweetness," he said.

Daniels works as a research technician at the breeding and evaluation division of the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch.

"This is my 16th year now that I've been working at the Agricultural Research Council," he said.

In 2020, Daniels, alongside his supervisor, plant breeder Phyllis Burger, was responsible for the release of the first South African raisin grape cultivar, Sundowner.

Daniels said:

Danie van Schalkwyk came up with the name Sundowner because it is such a laborious and tedious process. So he compared it to a long day after you come from work, and you sit on your patio, and you would sip on a cocktail – the proverbial sundowner while you're looking at the sunset.

Daniels is originally from Kimberley but doesn't get to visit home often anymore. However, his family in his hometown and those in the Cape take turns hosting each other during the festive season, he explained.



"Amazingly, it coincided very well with me graduating this year that it was their turn to come down. So they [were] able to attend my graduation with me," he said.

