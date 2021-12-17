1h ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch University nightwatchman becomes first black South African man to obtain PhD in viticulture

accreditation
Alexander Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andries Daniels, 40, is the first black South African man to receive a PhD in viticulture.
Andries Daniels, 40, is the first black South African man to receive a PhD in viticulture.
Stefan Els
  • Andries Daniels, 40, has become the first black South African man to receive a PhD in viticulture.
  • While finishing his undergraduate degree, he worked as a nightwatchman at the university.
  • His family from Kimberley attended his graduation ceremony.

Two weeks after turning 40, Andries Daniels received a PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University (SU). According to the institution, this makes him the first black South African man to obtain a doctorate in this field.

Daniels, who worked as a nightwatchman on the campus, described the achievement as "very overwhelming". According to him, it has taken far too long for a person of colour to acquire a PhD in the field, considering how long viticulture has been in South Africa.

"I mean, Jan van Riebeeck arrived in the Cape in 1652. So it basically took 350 years for a native African or South African to become the first person who can say, 'I am actually a doctor in this'," said Daniels.

While finishing his undergraduate degree, Daniels worked as a nightwatchman at SU's Visual Arts building. His mother was a single parent and didn't have a steady income as a domestic worker.

"Because I knew I wanted to make something of my life when the opportunity arose for me to get a job, even if it was as a nightwatchman, I took it with both hands," he said.

Andries Daniels, 40, becomes the first black South
Andries Daniels, 40, is the first black South African man to receive a PhD in viticulture.
ARC

His PhD research entailed the use of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), a non-destructive technique he used to predict the internal and external quality of table grapes.

"The internal qualities refer to the chemical aspects of (the grapes), like the sugar, concentration, acidity, and pH. I also added a new parameter, which basically has to do with the sensitivity of the tongue towards acidity. Our tongues are much more sensitive to acid than they are to sweetness," he said.

Daniels works as a research technician at the breeding and evaluation division of the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch.

"This is my 16th year now that I've been working at the Agricultural Research Council," he said.

In 2020, Daniels, alongside his supervisor, plant breeder Phyllis Burger, was responsible for the release of the first South African raisin grape cultivar, Sundowner.

Daniels said:

Danie van Schalkwyk came up with the name Sundowner because it is such a laborious and tedious process. So he compared it to a long day after you come from work, and you sit on your patio, and you would sip on a cocktail – the proverbial sundowner while you're looking at the sunset.

Daniels is originally from Kimberley but doesn't get to visit home often anymore. However, his family in his hometown and those in the Cape take turns hosting each other during the festive season, he explained.

"Amazingly, it coincided very well with me graduating this year that it was their turn to come down. So they [were] able to attend my graduation with me," he said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capeeducation
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1477 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3900 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,803.02
+0.2%
Silver
22.44
-0.2%
Palladium
1,721.00
-0.7%
Platinum
940.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.02
+1.5%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo