Stellenbosch University SRC skips Justice Edwin Cameron's inauguration amid 'pain' of urine incident

Marvin Charles and Jenni Evans
  • The SRC at Stellenbosch University stayed away from retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron's formal inauguration. 
  • They said they could not be there to celebrate after the pain caused by seeing a white student urinating on a black student's study materials.
  • A criminal case of housebreaking and crimen injuria was opened with Stellenbosch police.  

Stellenbosch University's Students' Representative Council (SRC) stayed away from retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron's formal inauguration on Wednesday.

Cameron described it as a "painful moment" for him, but said he respected their decision, as well as their demand for dignity after Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's laptop and study notes in the Huis Marais residence.

Speaking after being robed, Cameron said he attended a "critical" meeting with the SRC, and Rector Wim de Villiers on Wednesday, where the student body told him they would not attend the inauguration. 

Edwin Cameron
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron

"They said: 'We cannot celebrate this evening when there is so much pain on our campus,'" said Cameron, who had studied at the institution for five years. 

"And I respected their decision as a matter of deep principle," said Cameron.

"They took a stand which was difficult for them, but which expressed their commitment, as we do, in our different way this afternoon, to the young people on this campus." 

Cameron added:

Our commitment to something better. Our commitment to recognising what we have done wrong. What we have done insufficiently. Our determination to do better. All of these are about our sense of dignity as people and as a people.

The SRC had made it clear it wanted Du Toit expelled. The university has suspended him.

Before the ceremony, Cameron told News24 that he was "grief-stricken" and "ashamed" by the incident.

Du Toit and Ndwayana's fathers told News24 they were planning on meeting, together with their sons, to discuss the incident.

Du Toit's father Rudi is a general manager at Cilmor Winery in Worcester. The farm highlights its fair trade policies, a school it provided for employees' children, a mobile health clinic, and after-care facilities.

Ndwayana's father, Mkuseli Kaduka is a production line worker at Mercedes Benz and lives in Mdantsane township outside East London.

Du Toit's disciplinary proceedings will be held on Friday, according to Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande.

A criminal case of housebreaking, crimen injuria, and damage to property was also reported to the police and the SA Human Rights Commission said it would also investigate.

Students protest outside the Admin B building
Students protest outside the Admin B building of Stellenbosch University after a video of an alleged racist incident went viral.
Gallo Images Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger

Cameron was elected chancellor in September 2019, but his formal inauguration ceremony was put on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Police maintained a strong presence around the Kruiskerk in Stellenbosch where the ceremony took place.

A number of road blocks were also put in place to prevent any entry during the ceremony.

'Disrespect, hatred and degradation'

Cameron said South Africa's foundational value is the dignity, and self-worth, that was displayed by civil society, the media, judges, and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who all stepped in to expose "grotesque malfeasance" during the state capture years. 

He said the country was almost lost because of corruption. 

Cameron said the country deserved universities free of the "disrespect, and hatred and degradation that were manifested" at the Huis Marais incident.

"All of these things are what our national sense of dignity and self-worth entitles us to object against, to claim better. And I am honoured to be associated with the purposefulness expressed by the SRC this afternoon in a critical meeting between them and the rector [Wim de Villiers] and me."

'A racist act'

The SRC confirmed via social media that it had met with Cameron on Wednesday. 

SRC chairperson Viwe Kobokana said in a statement that they wanted the "outcomes of these engagements to be an assertive acknowledgement that what happened at Huis Marais was a racist act that would not be tolerated at Stellenbosch University".

"We further demand a timeline with clear dates that indicate when the outcome of the disciplinary procedures will be announced, as well as a practical plan on what will be done to ensure that Stellenbosch University is not a safe space for bigotry. We will release updates on these engagements once they have concluded," she said. 

Kobokana said Huis Marais was not an environment conducive to any form of transformation or progress. 

"The SRC calls for the decision from the university to disband the residence to be strongly considered again. At the heart of it, this incident has once again shown that there is a problem in some of the men's residences at Stellenbosch University with roots that run deep," she said. 

