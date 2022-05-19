Stellenbosch University student arrested in connection with rape allegations

An 18-year-old Stellenbosch University student has been arrested in connection with a rape case.

It is alleged that the student raped a 19-year-old fellow student at a residence.

The arrested student faces suspension and a university investigation.

Stellenbosch University has been rocked by yet another scandal after a first-year student was arrested in connection with the rape of a fellow student on Wednesday.

The university confirmed that one of its students had been taken into custody.

The student will be suspended, pending an internal and criminal investigation.

This comes hot on the heels of an allegedly racist incident over the weekend.

Addressing the rape allegation, Professor Hester Klopper, deputy vice-chancellor: strategy, global and corporate affairs said:

In accordance with its established procedures and protocols, the university will suspend the alleged perpetrator [of the rape] from his residence, pending further internal and criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities. It must be noted that this is now a criminal matter and the law will now run its course.

The victim is "cared for and safe", the university added.

"She yesterday opened a case of rape against the perpetrator with SAPS, who accompanied her to the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital, where she was examined and also received the necessary medication, care, and primary counselling," Klopper added.

"The victim has not reported the incident to the SU Equality Unit yet, but she had been provided with information on the various ways that an incident can be reported internally. She will be assisted in this regard. The university respects the wishes of the victim and her decisions."

Klopper said the university has a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence.

READ | UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng under fire over tweet dismissing student's rape claim

"The management of Stellenbosch University is deeply distressed to learn of an alleged case of rape on its Stellenbosch campus. The rector and management of the university condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms and are taking immediate action in terms of supporting the victim, investigation, and disciplinary processes," Kloppers added.

A 19-year-old woman reported the incident, which took place at around 22:30 in a student residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

The 18-year-old student who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Van Wyk added.

In the allegedly racist incident at the university over the weekend, a white student urinated on the belongings of a black first-year student, sparking widespread outrage.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.