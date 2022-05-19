1h ago

add bookmark

Stellenbosch University student arrested in connection with rape allegations

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Stellenbosch University student has been arrested in connection with the rape of a fellow student. Photo: Getty Images.
A Stellenbosch University student has been arrested in connection with the rape of a fellow student. Photo: Getty Images.
  • An 18-year-old Stellenbosch University student has been arrested in connection with a rape case.
  • It is alleged that the student raped a 19-year-old fellow student at a residence.
  • The arrested student faces suspension and a university investigation.

Stellenbosch University has been rocked by yet another scandal after a first-year student was arrested in connection with the rape of a fellow student on Wednesday.

The university confirmed that one of its students had been taken into custody.

The student will be suspended, pending an internal and criminal investigation.

This comes hot on the heels of an allegedly racist incident over the weekend.

Addressing the rape allegation, Professor Hester Klopper, deputy vice-chancellor: strategy, global and corporate affairs said: 

In accordance with its established procedures and protocols, the university will suspend the alleged perpetrator [of the rape] from his residence, pending further internal and criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities. It must be noted that this is now a criminal matter and the law will now run its course.

The victim is "cared for and safe", the university added.

"She yesterday opened a case of rape against the perpetrator with SAPS, who accompanied her to the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital, where she was examined and also received the necessary medication, care, and primary counselling," Klopper added.

"The victim has not reported the incident to the SU Equality Unit yet, but she had been provided with information on the various ways that an incident can be reported internally. She will be assisted in this regard. The university respects the wishes of the victim and her decisions."

Klopper said the university has a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence.

READ | UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng under fire over tweet dismissing student's rape claim

"The management of Stellenbosch University is deeply distressed to learn of an alleged case of rape on its Stellenbosch campus. The rector and management of the university condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms and are taking immediate action in terms of supporting the victim, investigation, and disciplinary processes," Kloppers added.

A 19-year-old woman reported the incident, which took place at around 22:30 in a student residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

The 18-year-old student who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Van Wyk added.

In the allegedly racist incident at the university over the weekend, a white student urinated on the belongings of a black first-year student, sparking widespread outrage.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsstellenbosch universitystellenboschwestern capecrimerapecourts
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 299 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 796 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,834.15
+1.0%
Silver
21.81
+1.8%
Palladium
1,986.00
-1.5%
Platinum
957.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,131
-2.2%
All Share
67,587
-2.2%
Resource 10
70,701
-1.5%
Industrial 25
74,911
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,599
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo