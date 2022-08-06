Stellenbosch University student expelled after disciplinary committee finds him guilty of sexual misconduct

A Stellenbosch University student has been found guilty of sexual misconduct.

The s tudent has been expelled from the university.

A criminal case is under way.

A Stellenbosch University (SU) student has been expelled after the institution's independent Central Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of sexual misconduct.

His expulsion comes after he was accused of sexual assaulting a fellow student at Majuba Residence in May.

The incident was reported to the police on 18 May. The victim also lodged a complaint with the university's Equality Unit, which referred the matter to Student Discipline for investigation.

A student disciplinary process followed and a hearing was held.



University spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed that the student was found guilty of "instances of sexual misconduct" on Thursday.

READ | Stellenbosch University student arrested in connection with rape allegations



"The sanctions imposed are [that] the male student is expelled from SU and the sanction must be published to the student community in a manner that Student Discipline finds suitable. However, the identity of the parties must be redacted, and no information may be disclosed that enables the identification of any of the witnesses involved in the proceedings," Viljoen said.

Deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said the university was deeply distressed by incidents of sexual misconduct.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The university condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights, including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms. In line with our Unfair Discrimination and Harassment Policy we will continue to combat gender-based violence on our campuses."



Ramjugernath added that the independence of the SU student disciplinary process was respected.

A criminal case is still under way.



