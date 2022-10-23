Stellenbosch University suspends another student for urinating in fellow students' room

Stellenbosch University has suspended a student from his residence after reports that he urinated in the room of his fellow students on Saturday.

The university said it was clear that more action and regulations around alcohol use in residences were necessary.

At least two similar instances have occurred in its residences, with one student expelled and another suspended.

Management of Eendrag men's residence was informed that the student had been severely intoxicated at the time and reported the incident for immediate investigation.

In a statement, the university said the implicated student was suspended from the residence on Saturday pending the outcome of the investigation.

Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, will consider further action and decide on suspension from the university after considering the facts of the case.

“We will continue to use all resources at our disposal to combat the scourge of irresponsible alcohol consumption by some of our students,” said Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Learning and Teaching.

"Notwithstanding extensive interventions and the latest revised residence rules that strictly regulate alcohol use in residences, it is evident that more drastic action and regulations have become necessary.

"There needs to be engagement with the municipality and business community as to how we can work together to curtail irresponsible alcohol consumption. We can leave no stone unturned in addressing this devastating behaviour."

Last month, a student was suspended for allegedly urinating on his roommate's chair at Helshoogte men's residence.

In May, Theuns Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books at Huis Marais men's residence.

He was later expelled after being found guilty of contravening several clauses of the university's disciplinary code for students.

It also emerged this week that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intended prosecuting Du Toit for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Ramjugernath said: "What is very important now is that all students be afforded the opportunity to prepare for the exams starting this week. It was also the clear wishes of the two affected students that their identities, as well as that of the implicated student, remain confidential.

"The university will, as and when appropriate, communicate further on the outcomes of the investigations and processes that are underway as a matter of priority."



