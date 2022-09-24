Stellenbosch University suspends student for allegedly urinating on roommate's chair

A Stellenbosch University student has been suspended for allegedly urinating on his roommate's chair.

Helshoogte Men's Residence management representatives were alerted to the allegation on Thursday.

The university's Office of Student Discipline will probe the allegations.



A Stellenbosch University student who allegedly urinated on his roommate's chair at Helshoogte Men's Residence, has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.



In a statement, the university said Helshoogte management representatives were alerted to the allegation on Thursday and immediately reported it to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the university's deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, said: "Human dignity is non-negotiable at Stellenbosch University (SU) and must be respected and upheld. When such dignity is affected, it must be restored, following the due process, as provided for within the university's disciplinary framework."

The university said it felt strongly that just course of the law and regulations must always be followed to protect the interests and rights of both affected and implicated students.

SU's rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, will decide on further action after considering the facts of the case.

De Villiers said:

The university considers details surrounding the investigation to be confidential but must emphasise its deep concern regarding irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campus, notwithstanding its extensive interventions and latest revised residence rules that regulate alcohol use in residences.

The university's Office of Student Discipline will probe the allegations in accordance with the latest version of the student disciplinary code.



"As and when appropriate, SU will communicate further on the outcomes of the investigations and processes that are under way as a matter of priority," Ramjugernath said.

The incident comes after a Huis Marais residence student, Theuns du Toit, was captured on video urinating on a black student's property earlier this year. After a disciplinary hearing, he was expelled.



